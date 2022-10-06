ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
Megan Thee Stallion Performed in a Bold Cutout Bodysuit and Corset Belt

Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
