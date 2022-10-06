Read full article on original website
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
Serena Williams Stuns In Skintight Midi Dress & Sneakers During NYFW: Photos
Serena Williams has been taking New York Fashion Week by storm and her latest outfit may just be one of our favorites. The 40-year-old headed out after being the special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, when she wore a tight black plunging midi dress with gray sneakers.
Megan Thee Stallion Performed in a Bold Cutout Bodysuit and Corset Belt
Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
We've never met a red carpet Janelle Monae hasn't slayed.
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Gwen Stefani Pink Stuns In A Pink Corset Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover
Gwen Stefani is continuing to make bold fashion statements ahead of her highly-anticipated return to The Voice – and the seductive outfit she wore when she graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s October 2022 issue is one of the raciest and most daring ensembles of them all!. For...
Silver-Haired Andie MacDowell, 64, Rocks The Runway After Starring In Hit Series ‘Maid’: Photo
Andie MacDowell, 64, looked more confident than ever during Paris Fashion Week. All eyes were on the silver-haired stunner as she graced the runway of the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth event on Sunday, Oct. 3. There, the actress had people falling in love with her bouncy, salt and pepper curls.
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
