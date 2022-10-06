ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

Danny Paulin of Santa Barbara, 1948-2022

Daniel Franklin Pauiln, 74, of Santa Barbara, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. "Danny Boy" was born on Sept. 12, 1948 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to David William Paulin and Dorothy Franklin Paulin. His father, a renowned CHP officer on the South Coast, was involved in the development...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara to Spend More Than $400,000 on Homeless Services, Seven Beds

The City of Santa Barbara on Tuesday agreed to spend more than $400,000 on services addressing homelessness. The City Council voted unanimously to give People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) $202,100 to fund up to seven beds for homeless people. The city also agreed to give $200,000 to the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, SB ACT.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter Presents the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Santa Barbara County is blessed with a diversity of vital nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health, well-being, growth, civic leadership and compassion of our community. Chartible giving and philanthropy are part of our identity, which is why Noozhawk is proud to support the nonprofit community through sponsoring local community...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara County Stand Down to Mark 10 Years of Supporting Veterans

The Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down on Saturday will mark its 10th year of helping connect former military members to a wide assortment of services. The free annual event is geared toward homeless and at-risk veterans but open to all veterans. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Agricultural Education Program Seeks Local Farms for Kids to Tour

Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is looking for farms in Santa Barbara County to host its Farm Lab field trip agricultural education program. Farm Lab is an opportunity for area schoolchildren to visit a farm so they can learn firsthand about the importance of local farming, and build awareness of and appreciation for agriculture — from farm to consumer. It emphasizes and encourages healthy eating habits as part of the curriculum.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Raspberry Spring Still Trickles on Pine Mountain

Raspberry Spring dribbles on despite our megadrought — this primitive U.S. Forest Service campsite behind Ojai represents a critical water source on the Cuyama (north) side of the lofty Pine Mountain. While Chorro Grande Spring forms a twin on the massif’s southern flank, it’s often compared with 6,600-foot Raspberry Spring on the north flank that faces the scorching Cuyama Valley.
OJAI, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Another Futile Effort to ‘Fix the Homeless Issue’ in Lompoc

Well, the Lompoc City Council once again tried to get a handle on the homeless issue in the Santa Ynez riverbed. You’ll recall that a couple of years ago they spent over a half-million dollars trying to evict the homeless from a portion of the same riverbed, but it only took a couple of days for them to move back in.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Film Series, Conference to Explore Works of Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray

Haven’t been to the movies in a while? You're not alone — but a new free film series and accompanying conference hopes to reverse the trend. The UC Santa Barbara Film and Media Studies Department and the Carsey-Wolf Center have joined forces in pursuit of two goals: Belatedly celebrate the centenary of a cinematic giant, Indian director Satyajit Ray; and find a way to entice pandemic-wary patrons back into the Pollock Theater.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
