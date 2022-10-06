Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is calling for freezing all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales. Sen. Robert Menendez also declared Monday that he would no longer green-light any U.S. dealings with the Saudis, beyond essential security matters. The New Jersey Democrat’s announcement is one of the strongest expressions yet of U.S. anger over Saudi oil-production cuts. The oil cuts stand to benefit Russia in its war in Ukraine. Menendez becomes one of a growing number of Democrats since the oil-production announcement late last week to call for an end to billions of dollars in annual U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
KEYT
Biden reevaluating US-Saudi relationship amid Democrat anger
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is reevaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. That’s after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production and as Democratic lawmakers are calling for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said Biden believes “that it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year.
Ukraine seeks more Western air defence help, NATO tightens security
KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continued his appeals to leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for more air defence capabilities as the G7 vowed to support Kyiv for "as long as it takes."
KEYT
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory’s status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and other Western governments, docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong authorities say they won’t implement other governments’ unilateral sanctions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk ‘spoke to Putin’ before tweeting that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia to end the war’
ELON MUSK spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin months before he tweeted about a peace deal that would see Ukraine cede territory. In a mailout sent to Eurasia Group subscribers, political scientist Ian Bremmer claimed that the Tesla CEO had told him that he had discussed the Ukraine invasion with Putin.
KEYT
Swedes refuse Russian request for pipeline probe info
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden says it will not give information regarding gas leaks in the Baltic Sea to Russia because of Swedish investigative confidentiality. Last month, undersea explosions ruptured two pipelines and discharged huge amounts of methane into the air. Russia has formally asked to be part of the Swedish investigation. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday her government has not yet formulated its response. Sweden’s domestic security agency has said that its preliminary probe “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause of the blasts. Sweden’s prosecutor in charge of the investigation said evidence at the site has been seized.
KEYT
UK citizen charged in NYC case against Russian oligarch
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they are seeking the extradition of a man arrested in the United Kingdom on charges in New York City accusing him of helping a Russian oligarch violate U.S. sanctions. Officials say Graham Bonham-Carter, a United Kingdom citizen, was arrested Tuesday on charges related to his work for Russian oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska. Deripaska and three of his associates were criminally charged last month with violating U.S. sanctions. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Bonham-Carter provided property management and other services to Deripaska. He says he also obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska’s lavish U.S. assets.
KEYT
Japanese automaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says it plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner and end manufacturing there. The company said Tuesday that its executive committee approved the sale to Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute, or NAMI. The company said the sale includes Nissan’s factory and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg and its sales and marketing center in Moscow. Nissan suspended manufacturing in Russia in March after the invasion of Ukraine. The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results
An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing...
KEYT
Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award
GENEVA (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award. At the ceremony in Geneva, she crediting the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016. Merkel said she would donate the $150,000 prize for winning the UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award to four other regional laureates who were also recognized. The award celebrates Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian scientist, explorer and diplomat who was the first commissioner for refugees in the League of Nations — the predecessor of the United Nations.
KEYT
Lesotho’s election winner announces new coalition government
MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho’s businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane of the Revolution for Prosperity party is set to become the southern African country’s next prime minister after cobbling together a coalition. Matekane, 64, announced the new three-party coalition Tuesday in the capital, Maseru. His party will team up with two smaller parties, the Alliance of Democrats and the Movement for Economic Change parties, to secure the parliamentary majority needed to form a government. Matekane, whose party was only launched in March this year, won 56 of the legislature’s 120 seats in last week’s general election. That was five shy of the 61-seat threshold required for any party to form a government on its own.
KEYT
Germany struggles to find housing for more than 1M refugees
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has pledged to provide more support to cities and towns struggling to house the more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants who have arrived in the country this year mostly from war-torn Ukraine but also from other countries. After meeting with state and local officials on Tuesday, Interior Minister Nancy Faser said that while the government already allocated federal real estate for tens of thousands of refugees earlier this year, it would immediately provide additional properties for about 4,000 refugees to ease the current housing crisis. She also promised financial support but did not give any concrete figures.
KEYT
France’s ex-president: Bastille Day attack was “terror act”
PARIS (AP) — Former French President François Hollande has told a special terrorism court in Paris that the man who drove a truck into a crowded boardwalk in Nice on Bastille Day six years ago was responsible for “a terrorist act.” The attack in 2016 killed 86 people and wounded 450 others. Hollande said the perpetrator, a Tunisian man with French residency, wanted to kill as many people as possible. Holland said the attacker “declared war on us” by choosing to strike on National Day. Eight people are on trial in a special Paris terrorism court accused of helping the attacker, who was shot dead by police the night of his rampage in 2016.
KEYT
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump’s request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records “extraordinarily sensitive,” the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a...
KEYT
Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker campaign has been boosted by Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Tuesday’s campaignevent in metro Atlanta offered the latest sign that national Republicans are digging in on Walker’s candidacy as he continues to deny reports that he paid for an abortion of a woman with whom he later fathered a child. Walker is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a critical Senate race. Scott and Cotton used the event to hammer Warnock as a “rubber stamp” for President Joe Biden and stressed that the Senate majority is at stake in November.
KEYT
Bolduc raises unsubstantiated possibility of 2022 election impropriety ahead of New Hampshire Senate contest
New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, a Republican who has pushed the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen, raised the unsubstantiated prospect that the same could happen in 2022 during an interview with a radio host in New Hampshire on Monday. Bolduc’s comments highlight the fine line he is...
KEYT
Upstart party wins in Lesotho polls, must form coalition
MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho business mogul Sam Matekane’s upstart party, Revolution for Prosperity, has won 56 of the 120 constituencies in the general elections. The results were announced by the Independent Electoral Commission on Monday afternoon. Celebrations have erupted on the streets of the capital, Maseru, upon the news of the strong showing of Matekane’s party. The Revolution for Prosperity party attracted support from young voters eager for change in Lesotho, a constitutional kingdom of 2.1 million people entirely surrounded by South Africa’s Drakensberg mountains. However Matekane, 64, fell short of his goal of winning an outright majority and will have to find a coalition partner as his party is five seats shy of a 61-seat majority.
KEYT
Shooting outside NY GOP governor nominee’s home sharpens debate over crime and guns
A shooting that wounded two teenagers on the property of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, was a disturbing development in a campaign that has seen him hammer Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul over public safety and a controversial bail reform law enacted more than three years ago.
KEYT
New York asks appeals court to keep restrictive gun law in effect after lower court paused enforcement of parts of it
The state of New York on Monday asked an appeals court to allow a restrictive gun law to remain in effect as it appeals a decision by a federal judge that temporarily blocked parts of the measure. “Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement...
KEYT
Fact check: Herschel Walker’s false and misleading recent claims
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, has run a campaign littered with false and misleading claims. Walker is once again facing questions about his truthfulness. The latest round of scrutiny was prompted by a report from The Daily Beast that the anti-abortion conservative had paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009. CNN has not independently verified the story, and Walker has vehemently denied it.
Comments / 0