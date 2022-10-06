Mel Tucker analyzes CJ Stroud's game ahead of Ohio State game

Ben Jackson | Getty Images

Mel Tucker has the distinct privilege of being the next coach to get to game plan against Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. Stroud has picked right up where he left off in 2021 and is once again in the Heisman conversation, if not leading it. After being burnt through the air in three straight losses, Tucker is well aware of the challenge that Stroud will pose to Michigan State.

Tucker broke down Stroud’s game during media on Monday. He described all the skills that Stroud does at an elite level that makes him one of the best offensive weapons in college football.

“(Stroud’s) a very accurate passer. And he’s really smart, he’s tough, and he’s really good with getting those guys into the right place. He knows where to go with the ball in the passing game. He’s very efficient,” said Tucker. “He’s good with the short throws, the intermediate throws and obviously the deep ball. Then he’s mobile so he can extend plays with his legs and he’s always looking downfield to make plays. When he needs to he can pull it down and run. He can pass the ball to score or to move the chains or slide to get what he can get. He’s that guy to do all of those things consistently.”

Stroud has thrown for 1,376 yards so far this season for 18 touchdowns and only two picks. While he’s not much of a rusher by the numbers, his mobility is still a major part of his game. No one needs to tell the Spartans how great Stroud is, though. His best game in 2021 arguably came against Michigan State as he threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns.

After giving up an average of 326.3 yards per game and eight passing touchdowns over their last three games to Michael Penix Jr., Tanner Morgan, and Taulia Tagovailoa, Tucker’s defense is going to have to batten down the hatches with Stroud coming to East Lansing this weekend. If they don’t, there may be more fireworks for the opposition in Spartan Stadium on Saturday.