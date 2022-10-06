ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian updates the availability, health of QBs Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card vs Oklahoma

By Steve Samra
 5 days ago
Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Steve Sarkisian provided an update on the availability of Texas quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card on Thursday, as the Longhorns prepare for the Red River Showdown with Oklahoma on Saturday.

Ewers has been out with a shoulder injury over the last couple of games, and Card has filled in admirably. With the need for a victory never greater in 2022, Sarkisian revealed some interesting information regarding his quarterback duo’s health.

“Both guys have prepared very well. Both of them had a really good week of preparation. Like I said, I think both of them are probably about as healthy as they’ve been in about a month,” stated Sarkisian.

“I think Quinn has had to do it from a rehab prospective off the field, Hudson has kind of had to play through his injury. So I feel very confident with both guys going into Saturday.”

Moreover, Ewers started the first two games for the Longhorns before exiting early in the game against No. 1 Alabama. Card took over and nearly led Texas to an upset win.

In a game and change this season, Ewers has gone 25-of-36 passing for 359 yards and two touchdowns. He threw one interception.

Card, playing in his stead, has led Texas to a pair of wins over UTSA and West Virginia, while dropping a 37-34 overtime heart-breaker at Texas Tech. He is 74-of-107 passing for 923 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

Regardless of if it’s Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card on the field against Oklahoma, Texas and Steve Sarkisian will be wanting to leave the field victorious.

Steve Sarkisian expects to face ‘best version’ of Oklahoma

Furthermore, when Texas and Oklahoma step onto the field at the Cotton Bowl, you can throw any prior history out the window. This is said of a lot of rivalries but when it comes to the Red River Showdown, it’s true. Anything can happen in Dallas on the second Saturday of October.

Both teams are 3-2 entering the game but heading in opposite directions. Texas got back on track with a dominant win against West Virginia last week, while Oklahoma has dropped their last two. Even with the struggles in Norman, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is expecting the “best version” of the Sooners.

“I don’t know how we could think to ever do that,” Sarkisian said on his team not committed during Oklahoma week. “This rivalry, this game, and what it all stands for and the way these two teams have played in these games for decades — we know more than ever we’re going to get the best version of them. We need to make sure they get the best version of us.”

If you include the 2018 Big 12 championship game, Oklahoma has won the last four matchups in the series. Still, all of the games have been close and at one point, anybody’s to take. Sarkisian fell victim to that after having a huge first-half lead before Kennedy Brooks scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minute.

Texas will have to compete for all 60 minutes.

