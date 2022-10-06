Read full article on original website
Mila Kunis Handled Being Booed By Jimmy Kimmel's Audience Like A Literal Champ
This week, actor Mila Kunis appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her latest film, Luckiest Girl Alive. Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The show, which was being filmed in Brooklyn, featured a particularly rowdy audience. After telling a hilarious story about her wardrobe mishap where she had...
Eileen Ryan, actress from 'Twilight Zone,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and Sean Penn's mother, dies at 94
Eileen Ryan, an actress and the mother of actors Sean and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, has died. She was 94. Ryan's representative Mara Buxbaum confirmed the news in a press release Monday. Ryan's death comes a week before what would have been her 95th birthday on Oct. 16....
Kaley Cuoco expecting 1st child with Tom Pelphrey: ‘Beyond blessed and over the moon’
The actress shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.
Jessica Simpson's memoir Open Book to be turned into series
Jessica Simpson's bestselling memoir Open Book is headed to small screens. The book is being turned into a Freevee series starring John Stamos, 59, and Katelyn Tarver, 32, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tarver will play pop star Sadie Sparrow while Stamos stars opposite as the singer-songwriter she develops a...
Khloe Kardashian has surgery to remove tumor from face
Khloe Kardashian revealed to fans on Tuesday, she had a tumor removed from her face weeks ago. “I’ve seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the reality star posted to her Instagram story.
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Kathie Lee Gifford Shades Kelly Ripa After Regis Philbin Diss: ‘I’m Not Gonna Read’ Her Book
Relations between Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa remain shady, as Kathie Lee says she won’t read Kelly’s book!. Kathie Lee Gifford isn’t there for Kelly Ripa‘s new stories! The iconic TV host, 69, flat out says she won’t be reading Kelly’s new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. “I was very sorry to see the headlines,” the former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee host told Fox 5’s Rosanna Scotto in an October 10 interview, per Us Weekly. “You know, you never know what’s true and what’s not true. I went, ‘I hope this isn’t true. I just hope it isn’t.’ ‘Cause what’s the point? I don’t get it. I don’t get it.” The comments were in response to Kelly’s claims about her relationship with Regis Philbin, with whom both women hosted the legendary daytime talk show — Kelly famously took Kathie’s place in 2001. Regis died in July 2020 at age 88.
