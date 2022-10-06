ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Jessica Simpson's memoir Open Book to be turned into series

Jessica Simpson's bestselling memoir Open Book is headed to small screens. The book is being turned into a Freevee series starring John Stamos, 59, and Katelyn Tarver, 32, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tarver will play pop star Sadie Sparrow while Stamos stars opposite as the singer-songwriter she develops a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
msn.com

Khloe Kardashian has surgery to remove tumor from face

Khloe Kardashian revealed to fans on Tuesday, she had a tumor removed from her face weeks ago. “I’ve seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the reality star posted to her Instagram story.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Kathie Lee Gifford Shades Kelly Ripa After Regis Philbin Diss: ‘I’m Not Gonna Read’ Her Book

Relations between Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa remain shady, as Kathie Lee says she won’t read Kelly’s book!. Kathie Lee Gifford isn’t there for Kelly Ripa‘s new stories! The iconic TV host, 69, flat out says she won’t be reading Kelly’s new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. “I was very sorry to see the headlines,” the former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee host told Fox 5’s Rosanna Scotto in an October 10 interview, per Us Weekly. “You know, you never know what’s true and what’s not true. I went, ‘I hope this isn’t true. I just hope it isn’t.’ ‘Cause what’s the point? I don’t get it. I don’t get it.” The comments were in response to Kelly’s claims about her relationship with Regis Philbin, with whom both women hosted the legendary daytime talk show — Kelly famously took Kathie’s place in 2001. Regis died in July 2020 at age 88.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy