Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vinny Guadagnino reacts to having ‘good luck charms’ Pauly D, Mike in ‘DWTS’ audience
Oh yeah, “Dancing With the Stars,” yeah! Vinny Guadagnino partly credits his high-scoring routine on the dance competition show Monday night to having two of his “Jersey Shore” pals in the star-studded ballroom. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and DJ Pauly D were in the audience to support their co-star as he and his pro partner, Koko Iwasaki, performed a “Luca”-inspired samba during “Disney+ Night.” The routine landed Guadagnino and Iwasaki their highest score yet – a 29/40 from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough – and the dance duo doesn’t think that’s a coincidence. “I mean, just having them...
getnews.info
Rayon Payne aka Keko Brings Diversity Into Podcasting with Folksalert
Experienced broadcaster, Keko, charts a new course in podcasting through the Folksalert Podcast, where he interviews content creators and influencers from all walks of life exclusively on Apple in video. Rayon Payne aka Keko made the headlines not particularly for the best reasons in 2003 following his arrest for unlicensed...
Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After Upcoming Season — Read Statement
The Voice‘s longest-tenured coach is hanging up his revolving chair: Country star Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC singing competition since its 2011 debut, is leaving the show after the upcoming Season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I...
getnews.info
Powerteam CEO Bill Walsh Teams Up with the Inspiration for Jerry Maguire, Leigh Steinberg, to Relaunch the Leigh Steinberg Agent Academy
Las Vegas, NV, USA – October 11, 2022 – Sports Agent Leigh Steinberg has teamed up with Powerteam International to relaunch The Leigh Steinberg Agent Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steinberg has represented hundreds of professional athletes throughout his illustrious career, including current Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Throughout his career, Steinberg has represented 12 Hall of Famers and the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft eight times. With more than 50 current NFL clients, The Leigh Steinberg Agent Academy is hosting its official relaunch celebration on November 13, 2022.
Comments / 0