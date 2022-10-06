ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CU Boulder News & Events

10 things to do this week: Take Care Street Fair and more

Oct. 11–14 Join Health and Wellness Services to explore the power of play and learn how fun can improve your health, creativity and relationships as an adult. The hybrid summit is free and open to CU faculty, staff and students. Register here. Time Management and Organization. 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m....
CU Boulder News & Events

State of the Research & Innovation Enterprise webinar slated for Monday, Oct. 17

In CU Boulder's first State of the Research & Innovation Enterprise webinar, Massimo Ruzzene, acting vice chancellor for research and innovation and dean of the institutes, will share compelling metrics, trends, insights and aspirations from the university’s thriving research and innovation enterprise. This power-packed hour will also offer a...
CU Boulder News & Events

9 wellness activities on campus for staff and faculty

Did you hear the news? Health and Wellness Services transitioned from the Division of Student Affairs to Strategic Resources and Support. While this move represents a major step toward crafting holistic wellness opportunities for staff and faculty, you don’t have to wait to find support. Here are a few...
