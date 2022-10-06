ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ed Donatell not too concerned with Danielle Hunter's slow start

By Tyler Forness
 5 days ago
After four games, the Minnesota Vikings’ star edge Danielle Hunter has not had the start he was hoping for.

Through those four games, Hunter has one sack and eight pressures. Not great from the player who had 31 pressures and six sacks in the seven games he played in before a season-ending torn pectoral muscle against the San Francisco 49ers.

Part of those struggles equates to a shift to a 3-4 defense. Because of that, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell isn’t concerned.

Donatell makes a really good point. The things that Hunter is being asked to do in this defense are quite a bit different. On standard downs, Hunter isn’t lined up with his hand in the dirt being asked to play a 5-tech role but rather lined up as a 7-tech or wide-9 playing a slightly-different role. As Donatell mentioned, it’s a real transition to playing a standup OLB role and it’s normal.

Looks like we will need to be patient with Hunter.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

