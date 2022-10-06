ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York

The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar

Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
96.1 The Breeze

Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer

Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

The Guess Who set to perform at Riviera Theatre

Legendary rock group The Guess Who will bring “Clap For the Wolfman,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “These Eyes” and more to the historic Riviera Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. A press release noted The Guess Who has “connected with the masses throughout an...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo

While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
BUFFALO, NY
Elvis
wnypapers.com

NT resident seeks Best Mullet in the USA title

Western New Yorker and North Tonawanda resident Hollywood Mark was named a local Mullet Champ at the Buffalo Wing Festival held at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 3. The local competition put Mark in the running for the title of Best Mullet in the USA – against 24 other contestants from around the United States.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Nerds#Arts Crafts#Nerd#Dance
ellicottvilleNOW

Calling All Squirrels!

OLEAN - What is a SQUIRREL SELFIE? The definition of a selfie is a photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically one taken with a smartphone or webcam and shared via social media. Instead of sharing via social media, please share your selfie with Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
OLEAN, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Tina — The Tina Turner Musical coming to Shea’s

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre is delighted to announce that Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will take the stage for eight performances from Nov. 8-13. This musical is part of the M&T Bank 2022-23 Broadway Series, presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. “It has been years since I...
BUFFALO, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Frank Pitillo Memorial Fund

There’s a shirt, somewhere, maybe tucked away in a forgotten closet or hidden on a rack in a thrift store. The relevance of the graphic on this particular shirt would be lost on almost everyone - a clam sporting a giant afro, a one-in-a-million combination of two things that would not necessarily make a whole lot of sense when put together.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Reducing Jamestown’s Deer Population

Whenever you have a problem to solve, it’s a good idea to know where the problem is. Many people think Jamestown has too many deer in its city limits. That’s true, but the city is not actually where the main problem is. Some have voiced concerns about the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd

What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
BUFFALO, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Letter to the Publisher: Fall Fest Rules

As Ellicottville readies itself to host its largest festival of the year, we would like to let you know what we have been working on. The Special Events committee, Ellicottville Police Department, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department, NY State Police, Ellicottville Fire Department, Village and Town Boards, Code Enforcement, DPW, Chamber of Commerce, NYS DOT, along with input from local residents, merchants and bar owners have been working diligently on ways to improve Fall Festival as we know it. Please note the following:
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

