Air France and Airbus charged with involuntary homicide for Rio-Paris crash in 2009
The trial of two of France’s biggest companies began Monday over the crash of Air France flight 447 in 2009 that killed 228 passengers and crew. The national flag carrier and Toulouse-based Airbus have been charged with involuntary homicide for their part in the disaster over the Atlantic. Both...
ISIS-linked militants are threatening huge natural gas reserves the world needs badly right now
Asmani Dadi had heard rumors about the insurgents. Then, one day, they came true. It was July 2020 and Dadi was a student in the town of Mocímboa da Praia, northern Mozambique. “They came … from the forest and began to kill people. When they found children, … they...
A failed truce renewal in Yemen could further complicate US-Saudi relations
After a rare six months of relative calm, Yemen’s warring sides last week failed to renew a truce deal, with calls from the United Nations for an extension falling on deaf ears. With one side backed by Iran and the other by Saudi Arabia, it remains to be seen...
‘No room for compromise’ on Taiwan’s sovereignty, President Tsai says in National Day speech
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday there is “no room for compromise” over the self-ruled island’s sovereignty but she is willing to work with China to find “mutually acceptable ways” to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait. “The consensus of the Taiwanese people …...
Japanese automaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says it plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner and end manufacturing there. The company said Tuesday that its executive committee approved the sale to Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute, or NAMI. The company said the sale includes Nissan’s factory and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg and its sales and marketing center in Moscow. Nissan suspended manufacturing in Russia in March after the invasion of Ukraine. The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years.
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies — the largest of its kind — has complicated results, and it’s left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer. “I think the most important message is that colon cancer screening is effective, and...
White House says Biden will work with Congress to ‘re-evaluate’ relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US’ relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said . In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day,” National Security Council coordinator...
Elon Musk’s unsolicited idea for Taiwan welcomed by Beijing, slammed in Taipei
As tensions between China and Taiwan simmer at their highest point in decades, officials in both places have clashed in recent days over an unsolicited idea from billionaire Elon Musk. The world’s richest man suggested in an interview that hostilities between the two could be resolved if Taipei handed some...
What Indigenous Peoples’ Day means to Native Americans
For centuries, the US celebrated Christopher Columbus as the intrepid explorer who discovered the Americas — a symbol of the American ideals of entrepreneurship and innovation. The story of the Italian navigator taught to generations of schoolchildren is shrouded in mythology. But for the Indigenous peoples who inhabited the...
5 things to know for Oct. 11: Ukraine, Rail strike, Trump, School shootings, Speeding
If you’re planning to take a trip this winter, now’s the time to pounce on the best prices available for airfares. Some travel experts recommend securing holiday flights before Halloween because prices typically increase considerably as Thanksgiving gets closer. Here’s what else you need to know to Get...
‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning
The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to slump to 2.7% next year,...
Iran Fast Facts
Iran is a republic in Asia, sharing a border with seven countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey and Turkmenistan. It has been officially known as the Islamic Republic of Iran since the overthrow of the Shah in 1979. About Iran. (from the CIA World Factbook) Area: 1,648,195 sq km,...
