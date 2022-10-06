Read full article on original website
Related
Defending champion Braves not themselves in Game 1 NLDS loss
Dansby Swanson, Max Fried and the rest of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves had an uncharacteristic day in their NL Division Series opener
Castellanos' bat, glove help Phillies top Braves 7-6 in NLDS
ATLANTA — (AP) — Nick Castellanos had already carried quite a load with his bat. When the Philadelphia Phillies needed his glove in the ninth inning, he didn't let them down. Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the...
Bless You Boys
How about Signing the Top International Prospect?
I know we should all be really excited about signing 3 out of the top 50 international free agents, but heck how about spending all of the money on signing the best prospect? Radical thinking, huh? I mean why not spend big bucks and spread it around and just maybe a 15 or 16 year old might get to AA ball before the 2025 or 2026?
NFL・
Bless You Boys
Scott Coolbaugh and Scott Pleis out as the Tigers purge continues
We expected changes to start coming fast and furious as soon as the Detroit Tigers’ season ended, and new President of Baseball Ops, Scott Harris, isn’t disappointing. Several members of the Tigers coaching staff were let go on Friday, and a bigger domino fell on Saturday as long-time scouting director Scott Pleis was also released.
Comments / 0