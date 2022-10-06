Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, ArizonaThe Daily ScoopPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
Decisions from Adam Wainwright, Nolan Arenado loom for Cardinals
Following Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Phillies, the Cardinals’ magical 2022 season has drawn to a close. Pivoting towards the 2023 season, the Cardinals have two key players with decisions to make, and two players who are expected to formally announce their retirements. One of the most important free...
WBAL Radio
Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel has been left off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Kimbrel was demoted from his closer’s role two weeks ago after struggling all season as the replacement for veteran Kenley Jansen, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason.
Rays enter offseason facing questions at both catcher and on the mound
With the Rays 15-inning marathon loss yesterday, their 2022 season has officially ended. Heavily impacted by the injury bug, including Wander Franco, Tyler Glasnow, Shane Baz, and Mike Zunino, the Rays managed to piece together their fifth consecutive winning season, leading to their fourth-straight playoff appearance. Beginning with a strong April and May going 38-21 (.571 win percentage), by the end of the season the Rays were fighting to hold onto a Wild Card berth, going 14-19 in September and October regular season games, finishing their last eight regular season games 1-7 before being swept by the Guardians in the Wild Card series.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres’ masterful pitching performance in Wild Card victory
Sunday featured the only Game 3 of the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres, and San Diego’s pitching was the star of the show. Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove started the game for San Diego and performed excellently, going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Checked for Foreign Substance as Team Bounces Mets From Playoffs
San Diego Padres pitcher trended on Twitter for a glossy ear. Baseball fans worldwide wondered what substance was on his ear; apparently, officials did too, as umpires visited the mound to check his ear. Mets manager Buck Showalter requested a substance check for the $100 million pitcher in the sixth...
Astros announce ALDS roster
The Astros put up a 106-56 record this year, cruising to a second straight AL West title, a bye through the Wild Card round and a sixth consecutive postseason appearance. Lance McCullers Jr. (Game 3 starter) Justin Verlander (Game 1 starter) Left-Handed Pitchers. Framber Valdez (Game 2 starter) Catchers. Infielders.
Blue Jays will look to lock down young stars in offseason
The Blue Jays enter the offseason on the heels of one of the most epic collapses in postseason history. Toronto led the Mariners by a score of 8-1 in the sixth inning of Game 2 of their Wild Card series before Seattle rallied for nine runs in the final four innings en route to a 10-9 series-clinching victory. Saturday’s Game 2 is only the third playoff game ever in which a team came back to win from a deficit of seven runs or more, and holds the record for the largest deficit surmounted in a playoff comeback by a road team.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Phillies announce NLDS roster
The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Mariners-Astros, Phillies-Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 8 KFMB
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in the third and final game of the MLB Wild Card Series, advancing to the NLDS!. The Friars will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning on Tuesday. Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of...
Mets add Taijuan Walker to postseason roster, remove Joely Rodriguez
Heading into tonight’s pivotal Game 2 of their Wild Card Series with the Padres, the Mets have made an injury-related change to their roster. Newsday’s Tim Healey (Twitter link) reports that left-hander Joely Rodriguez has been removed from the 26-man roster due to a shoulder problem, and righty Taijuan Walker has been added as the replacement.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
San Fransisco Giants reportedly planning to decline Evan Longoria’s option
The Giants hold a $13M club option over third baseman Evan Longoria — the final possible season on a six-year, $100M guaranteed deal that Longoria originally signed with the Rays. Because of a hefty $5M buyout on the option, it’s actually “only” a net $8M decision for the upcoming season. Still, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale writes that the Giants are planning to opt for the buyout, which would make Longoria a free agent for the first time in his career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cardinals Player Goes Scorched Earth On Reporters In Defense Of Kicker
Matt Ammendola had a chance to be a hero in his Cardinals debut, but the third-year kicker wasn’t able to come through in the clutch. Ammendola, who signed to Arizona’s practice squad last Tuesday and joined the team’s 53-man roster Saturday, was put in a high-pressure spot in his first game with Arizona. As the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles held a three-point lead at State Farm Stadium with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Ammendola was called on to attempt a 43-yard field goal that likely would have ensured overtime had the 25-year-old converted. Unfortunately for Kyler Murray and company, Ammendola pushed it right and Arizona dropped to 2-3 on the season in the process.
icytales.com
Facts About Arizona: 14 Fun Facts
In the western portion of the United States, you may enjoy some of the world’s most pristine and undeveloped wilderness areas. There are so many fun facts about Arizona. Arizona is great if you like observing animals when the sun is shining. It’s hard to believe that 32+ million people go to this state annually and consider it underappreciated.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0