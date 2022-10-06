ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Le'Veon Bell to make professional boxing debut on Saturday, Oct. 29

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

After finding success in his first boxing exhibition against Adrian Peterson a month ago, Le’Veon Bell is set to make his official professional boxing debut this month against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall.

The fight will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card on Showtime PPV in Phoenix, Arizona.

