WANE-TV
FWPD investigates shooting at southeast side gas station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man Tuesday afternoon at a gas station on the city’s southeast side, dispatch confirmed to WANE 15. At least six police cars and multiple K9s were on the scene around 1 p.m....
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city’s south side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to the 4300 block of S Anthony Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers and paramedics located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in non-life threatening condition.
wtvbam.com
Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
max983.net
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Marshall County
Two Argos residents were arrested Thursday, October 6 on several drug charges. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with K9 Diesel, assisted Indiana Department of Corrections parole agents with an investigation at a home in the 17000 block of Kenilworth Road in Argos at approximately 6 p.m. ET. The...
WANE-TV
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
Lima woman convicted in bar fight arrested, in jail
LIMA — A Lima woman who did not show up to court for sentencing in September for a bar fight that left a man seriously injured was arrested Sunday night, according to jail records. Janicqua Bailey, 23, was convicted of second-degree felonious assault for a fight at J’s American...
abc57.com
Two arrested on drug charges following search by IDOC parole agents
Two people were arrested on drug charges after Marshall County deputies and K-9 Diesel assisted the Indiana Department Corrections at a home on Kenilworth Road in Argos, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said suspected methamphetamine, narcotics, paraphernalia and other drug related items were found in the home.
WANE-TV
Suspect in Angola homicide dies in shootout with police during investigation
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a homicide died Sunday morning after multiple “exchanges of gunfire” with Angola officers and a state trooper, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Just after 1 a.m., the Angola Police Department was investigating reports of shots fired at...
FWPD look for suspect in shooting at Fort Wayne apartment Sunday morning
One person suffered life-threatening injuries during a reported shooting early Sunday morning, police dispatchers confirmed.
WOWO News
Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry appears in court, pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in court Monday after a crash that led to his arrest Saturday night. A likely plea agreement will be submitted at a sentencing on November 7. The Allen County Prosecutor’s...
wfft.com
Angola shooting victims identified
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Steuben County Coroner's Office has identified three victims of two Sunday morning shootings. Angola police first responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots around 1:07 a.m on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. Authorities found 23-year-old Francisco Javier Velazquez Martine and 21-year-old Fernando...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
WANE-TV
Officer finds car off New Haven road; driver dead
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A man was killed in a crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven officer noticed a vehicle off the road near a line of trees in the area of Maplecrest Road and S.R. 930. The officer checked the vehicle and found a man inside, unresponsive, and suffering from injuries, according to police.
wfft.com
Police in Angola kill man in shootout
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday. The Angola Police Department responded to a call about someone firing gunshots at a home on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street at 1:07 a.m. When officers...
WOWO News
UPDATED: More information on Mayor Henry arrest and guilty plea
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – More details have come to light since Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest Sunday morning for OWI. Our partners in news at ABC 21 initially reported the story Sunday morning, with Henry saying that he accepted full responsibility for a poor decision. Now, our partners...
wtvbam.com
Three dead after Sunday morning shooting incidents in Angola
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Three persons are dead after three shooting incidents in Angola on Sunday morning. The last two incidents involved three Angola Police officers and a Indiana State Trooper. The Indiana State Police says officers with the Angola Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street for a shots-fired call just after 1:00 a.m.
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
13abc.com
Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
wfft.com
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Downtown Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police officers say they heard several gunshots being fired while they were on patrol near Hanna Street and Hayden Street. FWPD Dispatch then received a call about a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments on East Washington Boulevard.
