Local Lubbock Challenge: Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse
I've committed myself to a challenge, and I hope you will, too. I have challenged myself to utilize local businesses whenever possible for the things I want and need. Yesterday, I needed a latte, bad. Yesterday was overcast, and then rainy, cool and totally autumnal. I need something warm and lovely to wake up.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX
Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
5 Fun Fall Festivities That Are Only a Short Drive From Lubbock
Feel like skipping town for some fall fun? There are some upcoming events that you can enjoy with your family that are only a short drive from Lubbock. If you love a good pumpkin patch, hot apple cider, and some Halloween fun, you might like to take a short drive to one of these events.
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
fox34.com
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)
It's a new week and we're starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it means three things. Number one, that I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgment. Number two, that I can bring out my fluffy Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly, it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgment and without sweating up a storm.
fox34.com
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Authorities confirmed that two people were injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred at the intersection of [..]
Halloween on a Weeknight: When Are Kids Trick-or-Treating in Lubbock?
Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating route and make the best of the spooky holiday. This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, sparking debate about what day neighborhoods will be participating in the trick-or-treating tradition. While most people believe that you should only hand out candy on the holiday itself, others are fans of participating the week before so they don’t have their doorbell ringing late into the night on a weeknight.
Hate Flooding? Fill Out This Survey Now for the City of Lubbock
In Lubbock, one thing we all know and hate is flooding. It happens everywhere. Well, if you have been wanting to chance to fix it or speak your mind, here's your chance. The City of Lubbock wants your opinion on the flooding in Lubbock. The city is opening a survey...
everythinglubbock.com
Wrench It Forward is moving people out of poverty one car at a time
LUBBOCK, Texas—Wrench It Forward is having their 5th annual Car & Bike Show on October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at LHUCA Plaza. They are a Lubbock nonprofit aimed to move people out of poverty and homelessness by providing low-cost car repair for households with limited means. You can get your car or bike registered at: 806-701-4568 or wrenchitforwardlbk.org.
KCBD
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
KCBD
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock, 10th Annual Trick or Treat Street at Safety City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock has hosted Trick or Treat Street for 9 years and this year (due to high interest) the fun will last for two days!. The event is coming up October 28 and 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Safety City in the 4600 block of Avenue U., the City of Lubbock said in a press release.
Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer
A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step onto our property at Nightmare On 19th Street near the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home
It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
fox34.com
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
Is Buffalo Springs Lake Increasing Fees Yet Again?
I have a friend on the inside, so to speak. She's a darling person and she lives at Buffalo Springs Lake. I heard from her that prices will soon go up for both the gate and camping. I reached out to Buffalo Springs Lake via Facebook messenger to confirm or...
