On Monday September 12th, John David Albers passed away. John was 74 years old. He was born to Sara and John Albers (both deceased), on November 11, 1947, in Lawrence Kansas. John lived in Lawrence all his life. He attended Lawrence High School where he graduated in 1966. Soon after, John joined the United States Navy where he served in Vietnam for a year. He was transferred to Camp Pendleton where he finished a 4-year stint and was honorably discharged only to come home and work for Our Own Hardware warehouse located in Ottawa KS. He worked at Our Own till the mid 90's. In the early 90's John was diagnosed with diabetes which became a debilitating disease. He shortly went on disability due to the Agent Orange verdict handed down by the VA. Many vets who were in the Vietnam conflict were afflicted with various diagnoses because of Agent Orange. Agent Orange was deemed the cause of John's diabetes.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO