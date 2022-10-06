Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
KU QB Jalon Daniels ‘doubtful’ for Saturday at Oklahoma
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was “doubtful” for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Oklahoma, and all signs point to redshirt senior Jason Bean making the start for the 19th-ranked Jayhawks. Daniels was injured late in the first half of last...
Basehor, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Basehor. The Lansing High School football team will have a game with Basehor-Linwood High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00. The Lansing High School football team will have a game with Basehor-Linwood High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: Even in loss, Jayhawks put on a show
Regardless of who you are, where you come from, where you’ve been or how many stars were by your name on your recruiting profile, if you’re a college football coach or player you’d give anything to play in a game like the one that unfolded Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
kshb.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
Overland Park, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Overland Park. The Blue Valley Northwest High School football team will have a game with Blue Valley Southwest High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00.
LJWORLD
Kansas Football Notebook: Lawrence stadium a new, exciting venue for ESPN’s ‘GameDay’
ESPN broadcast its flagship college football show, “College GameDay,” from the south end of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning before No. 19 Kansas’ 38-31 loss to No. 17 TCU, bringing together students, members of the community and fans of the sport from across the country.
LJWORLD
KU men’s basketball assistant coach Norm Roberts shares his hip replacement story
You wouldn’t know it by looking at him at a KU basketball game, but longtime assistant coach Norm Roberts has undergone two hip replacements over the past three years. The pain Roberts began to experience on his right side was one of the first clues that something was wrong. It began by his hip, went toward his groin and then proceeded down the back of the leg.
LJWORLD
Lawrence track legend and Olympic gold medalist Bill Nieder dies at 89
Former Lawrence high school legend and University of Kansas shot put standout Bill Nieder, who held significant records in the event at both schools, died last week, his family confirmed to the Journal-World. Nieder was 89. Known best for winning the gold medal at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, Nieder...
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
kcur.org
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
LJWORLD
Slow-moving tobacco conversation may be picking up momentum at Lawrence City Hall
A variety of tobacco issues will soon be before City of Lawrence leaders after being absent for more than a year. The Lawrence City Commission at its Oct. 18 meeting is set to discuss a number of tobacco-related items, including vaping, Tobacco 21 — the federal law raising the legal age for the sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 — and tobacco retail licensing.
Paola man stabbed brother over sandwich Saturday afternoon
A Paola, Kansas Sheriff's Office said a man stabbed his brother in an altercation over a sandwich on Saturday afternoon.
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Shots fired outside J.C. Harmon High School homecoming on Saturday
Nobody was injured after shots were fired near J.C. Harmon High School's homecoming on Saturday night.
Motorcyclist injured in crash Saturday night on K10
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist has apparent injuries that occurred in Johnson County Saturday evening.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
LJWORLD
John Albers
On Monday September 12th, John David Albers passed away. John was 74 years old. He was born to Sara and John Albers (both deceased), on November 11, 1947, in Lawrence Kansas. John lived in Lawrence all his life. He attended Lawrence High School where he graduated in 1966. Soon after, John joined the United States Navy where he served in Vietnam for a year. He was transferred to Camp Pendleton where he finished a 4-year stint and was honorably discharged only to come home and work for Our Own Hardware warehouse located in Ottawa KS. He worked at Our Own till the mid 90's. In the early 90's John was diagnosed with diabetes which became a debilitating disease. He shortly went on disability due to the Agent Orange verdict handed down by the VA. Many vets who were in the Vietnam conflict were afflicted with various diagnoses because of Agent Orange. Agent Orange was deemed the cause of John's diabetes.
KCTV 5
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead KC! We are looking great with dry skies and highs near 80 for our Chiefs Monday. We are tracking a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain and storm chances. Another big drop with temperatures is ahead by midweek as well.
