Woman on bicycle struck by vehicle on county road in Waconia
WACONIA, Minn. – The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Waconia Saturday that injured a Bloomington bicyclist.A 67-year-old woman was biking in the southbound shoulder of County Road 10 when she was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. at the intersection with Waconia Parkway North.The vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Watertown man, hit the woman while he was turning west from the parkway onto C.R. 10. Authorities say he stopped at a stop sign before making the turn. He also stayed at the scene after the crash and "is fully cooperating with the investigation."The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she is in stable condition. Investigators say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
fox9.com
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Dakota County Sheriff's Office say a woman died when the motorcycle she was riding on hit a deer. According to the Sheriff's Office, a man was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger when they hit a deer around 7:06 p.m. near Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township.
KIMT
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
Watch Minnesota Police Pursue Mom In Suspected Stolen Truck
This police pursuit video is out of the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury. According to police reports, the suspect is driving a Ford pickup with no plates and was suspected to be stolen. The suspect is reported to be a mother of three children, though thankfully the children were not in the truck during the pursuit.
fox9.com
Roseville officer shot in face during neighborhood shootout awarded for bravery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Roseville, Minnesota police officer who was shot last April, when a gunman opened fire in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Owasso, was honored for his heroism this weekend. Officer Ryan Duxbury survived his injuries as he was shot while responding to the shots fired...
KIMT
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
MPD: Man forces way into home, seriously wounds woman in shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds after a known suspect forced his way into her home and shot her Monday morning.According to police, the incident was reported around 10:19 a.m. on the 2900 block of Oliver Avenue North. Police responded to a report of a door being kicked in and screaming at the residence. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious gunshot wounds inside the home."Preliminary information indicates that a known male forced entry into the residence and apparently shot the female," police said in a statement. Police say it appears to be a domestic situation. No arrests have been made. Investigators are processing the scene and collecting evidence. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Missing girl with special needs found safe, Bloomington police say
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police say a girl with special needs who went missing from a Bloomington Walmart store Sunday morning has been found.The Bloomington Police Department said Monday morning that the girl, named Lily, is safe. Police thanked the public for their assistance in finding her.
Ramp from Hwy. 100 to I-494 closed after semi rollover
A semi rollover has closed a ramp from Highway 100 to I-494 in Bloomington. The crash was reported on the ramp from southbound Hwy. 100 to westbound I-494, per a tweet from Bloomington Fire Department at 8:35 a.m. A semi-trailer carrying paper products was involved in a rollover crash, with...
New Prague Times
Rodney Busch, 63 - Death Notice
Rodney Busch, age 63, of New Prague, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at MCHS - St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester. Services are pending.
Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash
The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week. Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path. "It is with...
Investigation launched after body found in Elko New Market street
Police have launched an investigation after a body was found in a residential street near Elko New Market. The discovery was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday, with the dead body of a male found in the 11000 block of 275th Street East in New Market Township. "Our investigators will be...
Police investigating shooting at apartment in Loring Park neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
New Prague Times
Richard E. Parks, 78
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, Richard E. Parks, age 78, of New Prague, died peacefully at his daughter’s home with his family at his side after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Richard was born on February 1, 1944 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Leonard W. Parks and Freda Cowger. He grew up in Coyle, OK and at age 18, he joined the US Air Force, serving as an aircraft mechanic. He served 3 tours in Vietnam and retired as a Master Sgt. after 22 years of service to his country. Richard married his love and best friend, Cheryl George on June 26, 1971 in Derby, Kansas. He continued his career with McDonnell Douglas/Boeing and finally retired as a slot mechanic manager for Mystic Lake Casino.
fox9.com
Prosecutors dismiss charges in dubious gas station torture case in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have dismissed charges in an alleged kidnapping and torture case in Minneapolis after the accuser apparently lied about at least some of the circumstances of the incident. Charges have been dropped against Desmond Graham after he was arrested in March for what was originally a...
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality
ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
