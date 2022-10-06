In October of 2018, three sibling children in Indiana were killed when a driver hit them as they were crossing a two-lane road after disembarking from their school bus. The bus had come to a complete stop, extended the stop arm, and was clearly displaying flashing safety lights. The driver claimed that they did not realize that the bus was stopped. Another child at the stop was seriously injured in the same incident.

