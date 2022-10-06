Read full article on original website
Cole Cavan learning on the job as the new Park City AD and dean of students
The workdays can be long. For most of them during the week, it will be dark outside when Cole Cavan leaves his home in Billings and be the same when he returns from his job in Park City. On a recent weekend where September turned to October, he traveled to...
Busy Laurel pastor is fireman and EMT
Pastor Jayson Nicholson is a busy man. Not only is he the pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran, but he is also a volunteer fireman and advanced EMT. “I don’t like downtime,” he said simply. That’s good because he has so little of it. His wife, Brittany Christensen,...
Evalena Baney
Evalena Baney passed away on October 5, 2022. She was born in Shoshone, Idaho on October 10, 1934. Raised on a ranch and farm in Lincoln County, Idaho, her brother and four sisters were steeped in post Depression and World War II frugality. She married a Korean War veteran, had...
The good, the bad and the weird: Early Christmas present from president, bear attack
+ Laurel Police gave a commendation to Kyle Bigback, who is the plant manager at Fox Lumber in Laurel, for his quick thinking earlier this month. Bigback reported an intoxicated employee who left work, staggering to his vehicle. Keeping intoxicated drivers off the streets makes us all safer. Montana ranked first in the nation in 2019 for the highest number of DUI deaths -- 7.44 -- per 100,000 people. Do you have the courage to report a drunk driver?
Two week book sale benefits Laurel Public Library
The Laurel Public Library will hold a two-week book sale, Monday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 5. All sales are donations. All proceeds go to the Laurel Public Library Foundation for purchasing new materials. The Laurel Public Library is located at 720 West 3rd St.
LPS Transportation Director urges drivers to respect bus safety procedures
In October of 2018, three sibling children in Indiana were killed when a driver hit them as they were crossing a two-lane road after disembarking from their school bus. The bus had come to a complete stop, extended the stop arm, and was clearly displaying flashing safety lights. The driver claimed that they did not realize that the bus was stopped. Another child at the stop was seriously injured in the same incident.
