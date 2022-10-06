Read full article on original website
2,000+ Ducks Race Down the Galena River in Riverview Center’s Duck Derby
It was a gorgeous weekend for Galena Country Fair, the annual event that attracts thousands to the scenic river-town. Moreover, it was an equally beautiful time for Riverview Center to spread awareness about all that they do, and add a figurative and literal splash of color to the Galena River!
City of DBQ Guidelines on How to Handle Your Yard Waste This Fall
Colorful fall leaves are undoubtedly fun to look at, but raking them after they've let go of the branch is another story. So, if you're living in the City of Dubuque, there are some guidelines to follow regarding yard waste. Follow these simple rules to keep the yard, neighborhood, and...
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
wvik.org
Stone, Sand & Gravel Company Offers Land to Rock Island for $1.00
Tonight, the city council will consider a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially...
Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza
It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport
Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
BLAST AWAY; Check Out This 45 Foot Pumpkin Drop (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
Community events are always fun, especially free events that offer a unique experience; enter Cornerstone Church in Cascade, Iowa. Last night (10/9) they dropped not 1, not 2, but 3 giant pumpkins from 45 feet up. The Fall Festival at Cornerstone Church took place from 3 to 6pm at the...
KCRG.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
Hungry People Need Food – Are You In Need or Able to Help?
Inflation is up, and prices have been skyrocketing at the grocery store. While it may not always be evident, people need assistance when it comes to the necessities in life, such as food. Thankfully, the Dubuque and Tri-State community is generous in donating to area food drives. Additionally, those organizations...
The Day Davenport, Iowa Expects To See Its First Snowfall Is Sooner Than We Think
December 21st is the OFFICIAL first day of Winter and the shortest day of the year, however, once it decides to start snowing is when many people start to call it Winter weather. I guess what we should be wondering is, when is the first snowfall going to be in...
Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States
Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
KCRG.com
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport
One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
biztimes.biz
UPDATE: Developer buying former Dubuque school, plans apartments
A local development company is buying the former St. Anthony Elementary School building and adjacent green space in Dubuque, with plans to construct apartments on the site. The Rev. Steven Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony, said parish council members recently approved the sale of the Steinmetz Building, 2175 Rosedale Ave., and nearby green space to Dubuque-based GT Development for $725,000. The sale is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 31.
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?
It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
KCRG.com
Sailboat stops in Dubuque, bringing anti-nuclear-weapon message
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The sailboat The Golden Rule stopped in Dubuque Sunday as part of its 11,000-mile journey building support for the abolition of nuclear weapons. The Dubuque stop is special because of its connection with the ship’s history. Organizers of The Golden Rule’s journey said Dubuque is home to at least 800 Marshall Islanders. They added that’s more than on any other stop on the boat’s route.
