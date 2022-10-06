ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IA

wvik.org

Stone, Sand & Gravel Company Offers Land to Rock Island for $1.00

Tonight, the city council will consider a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza

It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
DUBUQUE, IA
B100

The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport

Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
K92.3

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Hungry People Need Food – Are You In Need or Able to Help?

Inflation is up, and prices have been skyrocketing at the grocery store. While it may not always be evident, people need assistance when it comes to the necessities in life, such as food. Thankfully, the Dubuque and Tri-State community is generous in donating to area food drives. Additionally, those organizations...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States

Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message

Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport

One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
DAVENPORT, IA
biztimes.biz

UPDATE: Developer buying former Dubuque school, plans apartments

A local development company is buying the former St. Anthony Elementary School building and adjacent green space in Dubuque, with plans to construct apartments on the site. The Rev. Steven Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony, said parish council members recently approved the sale of the Steinmetz Building, 2175 Rosedale Ave., and nearby green space to Dubuque-based GT Development for $725,000. The sale is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 31.
DUBUQUE, IA
K92.3

Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended

Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?

It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location

A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
DUBUQUE, IA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Sailboat stops in Dubuque, bringing anti-nuclear-weapon message

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The sailboat The Golden Rule stopped in Dubuque Sunday as part of its 11,000-mile journey building support for the abolition of nuclear weapons. The Dubuque stop is special because of its connection with the ship’s history. Organizers of The Golden Rule’s journey said Dubuque is home to at least 800 Marshall Islanders. They added that’s more than on any other stop on the boat’s route.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA


