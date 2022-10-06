ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Argentine judge launches probe into Nicaragua abuse claims

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPovN_0iOppevx00

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — A judge in Argentina has launched a criminal investigation into Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario María Murillo to determine whether they are responsible for crimes against humanity.

Federal Judge Ariel Lijo launched the investigation Wednesday at the behest of prosecutor Eduardo Taiano after two lawyers filed a criminal complaint against Nicaragua’s leaders.

Taiano has said Argentina’s judiciary is within its rights to investigate human rights violations that took place in another country because Argentina’s Constitution recognizes the principle of universal jurisdiction.

As the first measure, Lijo sent a request for information to the Nicaraguan judiciary demanding details on whether there are any open cases related to alleged illegal detentions and the disappearance of people, a judicial official with knowledge of the case told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still in a preliminary stage.

This is not the first time Argentina’s judiciary has investigated allegations of human rights abuses in another country using the principle of universal jurisdiction.

A court in Argentina launched an investigation in 2010 into allegations of human rights abuses during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) as well as during Francisco Franco’s regime and the two years between the dictator’s death in 1975 and the first democratic elections. More recently, a court in Argentina gave the green light in 2021 to an investigation into claims of human rights violations against the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar.

In his request for the investigation to be opened, Taiano specifically targeted Ortega and his wife, who is also the country’s vice president, as well as “those who within the state or semi-official structures” can be responsible for dictating executions and persecutions “on political and/or religious grounds.”

Ortega’s government has intensified the persecution of its political adversaries and uses the courts to accuse their family members of criminal activity, according to human rights organizations.

Tens of thousands of Nicaraguans have fled the country as a result of the persecution that followed the massive protests of April 2018 that led to people being detained and receiving long prison sentences.

Argentina’s judicial action is in response to a complaint filed by two lawyers, Darío Richarte and Diego Pirota, based on a news story regarding the detention of Rolando Álvarez, the bishop of Matagalpa who is under house arrest. Little is known about his health.

The complaint pointed out that the situation of the bishop’s detention takes place within the context of a systematic attack against the civilian population and mentions investigations pointing to abuses by Ortega’s government. The investigations were carried out by the Inter American Commission of Human Rights, the U.N. Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, the Center for Legal and Social Studies and the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights.

Taiano has said Argentina’s judiciary can launch the investigation into Nicaragua’s government due to international commitments that “establish the duty of domestic tribunals to investigate in the name of the international community.”

The prosecutor also pointed out that the International Criminal Court would not be able to try any alleged crimes because Nicaragua has not ratified the Rome Statute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Paris trial opens over crimes against humanity in Liberia

PARIS — (AP) — A former Liberian rebel went on trial Monday in Paris on charges of crimes against humanity, torture and acts of barbarism during the West African country’s civil war in the 1990s. Kunti Kamara, 47, is accused of “complicity in massive and systematic torture...
AFRICA
WGAU

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a "diligent search" for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
POTUS
WGAU

Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rolando Álvarez
Person
Daniel Ortega
Person
Francisco Franco
WGAU

Concerns grow as cholera spreads through Haiti's prisons

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A nonprofit organization on Tuesday called on Haiti’s government to release certain inmates amid a swift rise in cholera cases throughout the country’s severely crowded prison system and dwindling supplies of clean water. Health through Walls, which provides medical...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months, a lethal barrage that smashed civilian targets, knocked out power and water, shattered buildings and killed at least 14 people. Ukraine’s Emergency Service...
EUROPE
WGAU

Biden reevaluating US-Saudi relationship amid Democrat anger

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is reevaluating America's relationship with Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council at...
POTUS
WGAU

British spy chief says Russian military 'exhausted' in Ukraine

TBILISI, Georgia — The United Kingdom’s top spy chief said that Russia is in a “desperate situation” as its military forces are now “exhausted” as they fight for an invasion of Ukraine that has now dragged into its eighth month. “The costs to Russia,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amnesty International#Crimes Against Humanity#Myanmar#Argentine#Nicaraguan#The Associated Press
WGAU

Lesotho's election winner announces new coalition government

MASERU, Lesotho — (AP) — Lesotho's businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane is set to become the southern African country's next prime minister after cobbling together a coalition headed by his Revolution for Prosperity party. Matekane, 64, announced the new three-party coalition Tuesday in the capital, Maseru. His party will team...
ELECTIONS
WGAU

Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives, the Canadian defense minister said Tuesday. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw. At a briefing...
MILITARY
WGAU

Ukraine coach wants Euro success to help fight Putin

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov says he is too old to fight on the front line but is still trying to help his country in another way. Soccer, he believes, can play its part in the effort to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.
UEFA
WGAU

UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office described as "particularly shocking" and amounting to potential war crimes. Air raid warnings sounded throughout Ukraine...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
Argentina
WGAU

French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike

PARIS — (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced a decision to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso and threatened to do the same for those of Total group, amid strikes that have led fuel pumps to run dry in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

Families bid farewell as Thai massacre victims are cremated

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift furnaces at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast.
SOCIETY
WGAU

Venezuela expands search for the missing after deadly slide

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — Rescuers worked to clear rocks and mud from the streets of a north-central city in Venezuela on Tuesday, three days after it was hit by a massive and deadly landslide, and expanded their search for any bodies buried under the sludge. Officials said...
CHINA
WGAU

Ukraine sees more widespread strikes, gets Western backing

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office described as "particularly shocking" and amounting to potential war crimes. Air raid warnings sounded throughout the...
MILITARY
WGAU

Bodies exhumed from mass grave in Ukraine's liberated Lyman

LYMAN, Ukraine — (AP) — Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave Tuesday in Ukraine's devastated city of Lyman, part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of Russian occupation.
EUROPE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
94K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy