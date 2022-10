Spring Lake’s girls golf team won its Division 3 regional on Wednesday in Big Rapids. From left to right: Evie McDonald, Clare Stempky, Clara Saunders, Zoe Dull, Kayden Fritsche. Courtesy photo

Spring Lake girls golf was considered a favorite to reach the Division 3 state finals, and they did so in style at Katke Golf Club in Big Rapids.

Their final score of 356 strokes was a shot ahead of Ludington to win top spot in their regional Wednesday, their first regional crown since 2018.