alaskapublic.org
Kenai Peninsula Borough tribes get federal grant to address opioid abuse
Tribes in Alaska are getting more federal funding to fight opioid misuse in their communities, Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced last week. The Kenaitze Indian Tribe will get $499,002 from the Tribal Opioid Respond program, which sends money to tribal health providers nationwide so they can coordinate recovery services locally. Craig...
radiokenai.com
State Senators Ask Attorney General To Investigate Spike In Fuel Prices
Two Democratic State Senators wrote a letter to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor asking the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s high price spike at the gasoline pump and to determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. The letter penned by Anchorage Sen. Bill Wielechowski, and Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kowasaki urges Taylor to find out why pump prices went up so much in the past week.
radiokenai.com
SoHi’s Jedlicki Leads Stars To 6th Place At DI State Cross Country: Seward Girls Top DII Standings
Runners from throughout Alaska competed at the 2022 ASAA Cross Country Running State Championships, in three divisions-girls and boys, on Saturday on the Bartlett Trails at Bartlett Hgih School in Anchorage. SoHi’s Sophia Jedlicki placed second in the girls Division I championship race behind only 2021 runner-up Campbell Peterson from...
kbbi.org
Hot button issues dominate gubernatorial debate in Homer last night. Listen here.
The Homer Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate Thursday night at Lands End Resort with candidates for the Alaska governor’s race. Democratic candidate Les Gara and former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, along with former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce — who showed up unexpectedly — discussed their stances on a number of hot button issues. All three hope to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who declined an invitation to the event.
alaskapublic.org
Tlingit hip-hop artist releases new music video featuring Nanwalek students
Juneau-based Tlingit artist Arias Hoyle released a music video Friday featuring students from Nanwalek — a predominantly Sugpiaq/Alutiiq village on the southwestern tip of the Kenai Peninsula that is only accessible by air and water. Hoyle, a hip-hop recording artist known by his stage name Air Jazz, traveled to...
radiokenai.com
Winds And High Tides Closed Homer Spit Over Weekend
Blowing winds and high tides closed off access to the Homer Spit over the weekend. The stronger winds brought big waves, which blew debris across Homer Spit Road, causing the Alaska Department of Transportation to close the road while crews used a grader to push the rocks and debris off the road.
kinyradio.com
State troopers recover body of Soldotna man from lake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An investigation into the death of a Soldotna man is active and ongoing after state troopers located and recovered his body from a lake Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday at 12:37 pm, state troopers were notified of a deceased individual floating in Browns Lake near Soldotna. Troopers...
radiokenai.com
Mariners Punch Ticket To DIII State Football Championship Game
The Homer Mariners will get a shot at revenge against the undefeated Houston Hawks in the ASAA Division III State Football Championship Game, advancing to the title game with a 54-20 victory over Nikiski in Saturday’s semi-final playoff game at Nikiski High School. Homer 54 – Nikiski 20.
