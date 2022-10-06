Read full article on original website
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Loaded Gun found at Columbia High School, teen arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old student at Columbia High School was arrested after school officials found a loaded gun on him, Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday. School officials were alerted to the teen having a gun and approached him. When they looked in his bookbag, they found...
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
State leaders express frustration as they say 'Catch & Release' system fails communities
COLUMBIA, SC — A deputy is recovering and a man is in jail after authorities say he led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash. Adding another twist to this story, investigators say the man was free on bail on a murder charge. Sheriff Lott and community...
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
Two arrested in two separate Orangeburg County shootings
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County deputies have arrested two men for two separate shooting incidents, charging a combined total of 12 counts of attempted murder. Officials have charged 25-year-old Traquan Shivers and 40-year-old Damien Elmore with multiple attempted murder charges after two incidents back in late September, where both men shot into separate houses on Branchdale Highway in Holly Hill.
Five dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Upstate South Carolina, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County, South Carolina over the weekend. Few details are available at the moment, but Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger writes in an email to news agencies that EMS responded to a home on Bobo Drive Sunday evening, Oct. 9. When they arrived, four people were found deceased and one other person was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they later passed away while in surgery.
SC Attorney General to announce multimillion-dollar grant for Lowcountry crime victims
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding a news conference Thursday, October 13th, to announce the multi-million-dollar aid Lowcountry victims of crime will receive. The grants will go toward state and local agencies, and non-profit organizations. Christabeth Turner from Doors to Freedom will discuss how...
Orangeburg deputies searching for woman who stole from discount store
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who walked out of a discount store with more than $600 worth of goods. Officials said around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Neeses Highway Dollar General for a shoplifting incident.
DCSO searching for missing St. George woman
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing/endangered woman. Octavia Wolfe was last seen around 5 p.m. on Neighborhood Lane. Police described her as standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Wolfe...
School bus crashes with Freightliner truck in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A school bus and a Freightliner truck collided in Darlington County Monday morning. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. on SC 34 and Secondary 580, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the school bus was attempting to turn...
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
Former SC governor Nikki Haley stops in Myrtle Beach for book tour
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley stopped in Myrtle Beach on Sunday to promote her new book. The book is called “If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons From Bold Women.”. She spoke about women who inspired her to pursue a career in...
SCDOT, state officials kick off I-26 widening project in Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A huge investment in South Carolina infrastructure is in the works to bring relief to drivers. State lawmakers and SC Department of Transportation officials kicked off the I-26 widening project on Tuesday. The project will widen I-26 from four lanes to six lanes between Jedburg...
SC Ports handled a record number of containers in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Ports set new records in September in number of containers handled. Wando Welch terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Leatherman terminal handled 226,807 twenty -foot equivalent units. It was an 11 % increase from last year. SC Ports also moved 124,963 pier containers in...
New York state's new gun law causes controversy
WASHINGTON (TND) — Opponents of New York’s new gun control laws are continuing to fight back, saying it's violating their rights. Some local sheriffs are speaking out against the legislation. Those upstate New York sheriffs say the new law is “unworkable” — that it bans firearms “basically everywhere”...
Newly restored Crab Bank sees successful shorebird nesting season: SCDNR
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is celebrating a successful nesting season on the restored Crab Bank seabird sanctuary. It's the first-time coastal birds settled on the small 35-acre island since its disappearance due to erosion. Biologists documented over 500 nests over the season.
