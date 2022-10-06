ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

Loaded Gun found at Columbia High School, teen arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old student at Columbia High School was arrested after school officials found a loaded gun on him, Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday. School officials were alerted to the teen having a gun and approached him. When they looked in his bookbag, they found...
COLUMBIA, SC
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
COLUMBIA, SC
Two arrested in two separate Orangeburg County shootings

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County deputies have arrested two men for two separate shooting incidents, charging a combined total of 12 counts of attempted murder. Officials have charged 25-year-old Traquan Shivers and 40-year-old Damien Elmore with multiple attempted murder charges after two incidents back in late September, where both men shot into separate houses on Branchdale Highway in Holly Hill.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Five dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Upstate South Carolina, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County, South Carolina over the weekend. Few details are available at the moment, but Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger writes in an email to news agencies that EMS responded to a home on Bobo Drive Sunday evening, Oct. 9. When they arrived, four people were found deceased and one other person was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they later passed away while in surgery.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Orangeburg deputies searching for woman who stole from discount store

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who walked out of a discount store with more than $600 worth of goods. Officials said around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Neeses Highway Dollar General for a shoplifting incident.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
DCSO searching for missing St. George woman

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing/endangered woman. Octavia Wolfe was last seen around 5 p.m. on Neighborhood Lane. Police described her as standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Wolfe...
SAINT GEORGE, SC
School bus crashes with Freightliner truck in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A school bus and a Freightliner truck collided in Darlington County Monday morning. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. on SC 34 and Secondary 580, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the school bus was attempting to turn...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
SCDOT, state officials kick off I-26 widening project in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A huge investment in South Carolina infrastructure is in the works to bring relief to drivers. State lawmakers and SC Department of Transportation officials kicked off the I-26 widening project on Tuesday. The project will widen I-26 from four lanes to six lanes between Jedburg...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
SC Ports handled a record number of containers in September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Ports set new records in September in number of containers handled. Wando Welch terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Leatherman terminal handled 226,807 twenty -foot equivalent units. It was an 11 % increase from last year. SC Ports also moved 124,963 pier containers in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
New York state's new gun law causes controversy

WASHINGTON (TND) — Opponents of New York’s new gun control laws are continuing to fight back, saying it's violating their rights. Some local sheriffs are speaking out against the legislation. Those upstate New York sheriffs say the new law is “unworkable” — that it bans firearms “basically everywhere”...
POLITICS
Newly restored Crab Bank sees successful shorebird nesting season: SCDNR

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is celebrating a successful nesting season on the restored Crab Bank seabird sanctuary. It's the first-time coastal birds settled on the small 35-acre island since its disappearance due to erosion. Biologists documented over 500 nests over the season.
CHARLESTON, SC

