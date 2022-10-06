ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rolling Stone

Kanye West Calls Attacks on Lizzo’s Weight Loss ‘Demonic’ and Comparable to a ‘Genocide of the Black Race’

Kanye West’s definition of a friend is a little off-center. During his Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper used his “good friend” Lizzo as the driving point behind a critique on the body-positive movement, calling the championing of her weight “demonic” and – along with abortion, for some reason – comparable to a “genocide of the Black race.”
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian Doubled Down With New SKIMS Pics After Kanye West Commented On Her Fashion Again

It’s been a big week for Kim Kardashian between her new podcast stomping on the likes of Meghan Markle and Joe Rogan, dealing with a pricey SEC fine, starring in a new episode of The Kardashians and more. Oh yeah, and she just so happened to drop some new SKIMS content after her ex Kanye West did a bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson where he spoke out about not digging Kim’s fashion sense.
TMZ.com

Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him

12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt

Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ye Takes Back A$AP Rocky & Yoon Ahn Claims, Admits Crush On Kylie’s BFF

Early on Friday morning, the father of four took back his previous claims that A$AP Rocky slept with fashion designer Yoon Ahn. Just when you thought things on Kanye West’s Instagram page couldn’t get any more confusing, the 45-year-old has admitted to having a crush on the 25-year-old best friend of his ex-sister-in-law Anastasia Karanikolaou.
HollywoodLife

A$AP Rocky Taking On More ‘Baby Duties’ As Rihanna Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Rihanna, 34, officially announced that she will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime via Instagram on Sept. 25, and as a result, A$AP Rocky, 34, is taking on more parenting duties an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing. He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” the source said. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ.
HollywoodLife

Chicago West, 4, Sings Kanye’s ‘True Love’ & Corrects Brother Psalm, 3, On Lyrics: Watch

Chicago and Psalm West proved they may have a future in the music industry, in their latest adorable video! Their mom, Kim Kardashian, shared a video of the four-year-old and three-year-old singing their dad Kanye West‘s song with XXXTentacion, “True Love” while singing in the back of a car, on Twitter on Oct. 9. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” the doting parent exclaimed in the caption.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run

More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Fires Back At Khloe & Claims Kim ‘Kidnapped’ Chicago, 4, On Her Birthday

Khloe Kardashian will do whatever it takes to stand up for her family, and on Oct. 5, she came to Kim Kardashian’s defense after a social media post from Kanye West. In his message, Kanye clapped back at Gigi Hadid, who had called him out for wearing a White Lives Matter shirt and making disrespectful comments about Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday,” Kanye wrote. “Gabby told me she disagreed with that (and that’s me putting it in a nice way). She said it was on her group chats. So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.” (There is no proof that Gabriella had anything to say about the birthday party situation).
Vibe

GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
rolling out

Kanye West blabs name of daughter’s school, creating security crisis

Ye West has reportedly blared out the name of his daughter’s school to the public, apparently in a desperate attempt to get the kids enrolled at his private academy. As has been reported previously, the artist legally named Ye has established the Donda Academy, and he’s adamant about wanting all four of his children there instead of the “godless” institution they are at now, according to the UK publication Mirror.
