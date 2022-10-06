Read full article on original website
Grand London Mansion of Romance Novelist Barbara Cartland Gets a £5 Million Price Cut
The posh Mayfair mansion that once belonged to the best-selling romance novelist Barbara Cartland has come to the market for £35 million (US$38.7 million), a seven-figure discount from its last asking price. Built in the early 1900s, and home to Cartland from 1936 until 1950, the five-story house last...
Estate on Miami’s Star Island Once Asking $90 Million Relists With a $13 Million Price Cut
A two-house property spanning nearly an acre on celebrity-studded Star Island in Miami Beach has been relisted for $77 million, down from $90 million when it first hit the market in January. At $77 million, “it would be the highest-recorded sale for Miami Beach,” said listing agent Alyssa Morgan, who...
Malibu Mansion Sells For $100 Million to Billionaire Media Mogul
Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has paid $100 million for a Malibu estate formerly owned by self-storage billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal represents the most ever paid for a home by an African-American buyer in the U.S. and is one of the highest prices paid for a U.S. home this year.
Restored Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for $1.525 Million
A variation on a prefabricated Frank Llyod Wright-designed home in New York has listed for $1.525 million. Located in Blauvelt, New York, about 25 miles northwest of Midtown Manhattan, the four-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom abode sits on about 2.5 acres of land in the 532-acre in Clausland Mountain Park, according to the listing, which hit the market last week with Richard Ellis and Brandon Wagner of Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty.
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 5,600 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $1.65 Million
This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 5,600 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leigh Marcus. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The primary suite is sublime and offers tall windows, walk-in closet and a peaceful retreat to another large balcony overlooking trees with additional access from an adjacent bedroom. Additional features include 12-zone home audio, Polk audio system in home theater, Ring Camera, side putting green 2021, fully fenced in backyard with mature trees & sprinkler system, 2-Car Garage, and 2 side-drive spaces. A truly functional open floor plan features hardwood floors, living room, separate dining room, and a sunken family room with a wood burning fireplace, providing plenty of space for multiple conversation areas. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The third level features a large loft/sitting room, perfect for play, work, or sleeping space and leads you out to yet another fabulous outdoor space - a large terrace with plenty of room for seating and entertaining. Gorgeous and stunning custom-built Prairie Style home with 5 Bedrooms/3.1 Baths, 2-Car Garage and approx 5,600 square feet blending vintage charm with modern amenities on a beautiful, tree-lined street in the heart of Old Irving Park!
Berlin, Maryland, Home With 4,655 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.25 Million
This stunning home in Berlin, Maryland, has 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. You won’t have far to go when entering from within your guest quarters, complete with living room, bathroom and hookup for stackable washer and dryer, with it's own separate private entrance. Enjoy your “Bella Vista” (Beautiful View), boasting blazing sunsets and captive wildlife on Gibbs Pond, located in Country Club Estates. Primary bedroom and bath with shower jacuzzi tub, occupy the space behind the main kitchen with its own balcony overlooking your water views. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio with confidence to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric. Bring the entertainment in from the ground level patio into your theatre or great room with wood burning fireplace and an area equipped with its own kitchenette to serve your guests a nice bottle of wine and appetizers.
The Repairs That Will Help Sell Your House in a Cooling Market
The playbook for selling a home needs a makeover, and often so do the houses. Selling a house takes much more elbow grease than it did a year ago. Homeowners earlier could expect a bidding war the moment they staked the for-sale sign in the front yard, even if the property was in dire need of updating.
U.K. Market Meltdown Shocked London’s Luxury-Housing Market
Though prime property markets globally tend to offer a level of stability that the overall market does not, London’s high-end market has not been unscathed by the economic and political turmoil in the U.K. over the last few weeks, according to a report Monday from LonRes. The mini budget—the...
Heather and Terry Dubrow Pay $14 Million for Los Angeles Penthouse
Reality-television stars Heather and Terry Dubrow have bought a penthouse in the Century, a condominium tower in Los Angeles, for $14 million, according to property records. The couple, who live full time in Orange County, said they had been looking for a pied-à-terre in the city with real-estate agent Heather Rae El Moussa, of the Oppenheim Group, for about half a year.
London’s Most Expensive Home, a 20-Bedroom Megamansion, Is Back on the Market for £200 Million
Deep-pocketed home buyers looking for a headline-grabbing investment are in luck as London’s most expensive home is up for grabs. The 20-bedroom megamansion, in the city’s exclusive Knightsbridge neighborhood, is being quietly shopped around for roughly £200 million (US$222.5 million) by its billionaire owner, Hui Ka Yan, the founder and chairman of embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande, according to sources with knowledge of the sale.
'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in "Murder, She Wrote," died on Tuesday, her family announced. Lansbury was nearly 60 years old when she netted the role that made her famous: the mystery writer and amateur sleuth in the smash television series "Murder, She Wrote."
Over Aspen? Here Are Five Trending Ski Towns With a Little Less Sticker Shock
They don’t outnumber locals—yet—but celebrities have made Aspen, Colorado, their playground for decades, and their numbers ramped up through the pandemic. Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Johnson, Elton John, Katy Perry, and multiple Karadashians have been spotted in this mountain town of about 8,000, a ski destination for the ultrawealthy.
