Local Lubbock Challenge: Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse
I've committed myself to a challenge, and I hope you will, too. I have challenged myself to utilize local businesses whenever possible for the things I want and need. Yesterday, I needed a latte, bad. Yesterday was overcast, and then rainy, cool and totally autumnal. I need something warm and lovely to wake up.
5 Fun Fall Festivities That Are Only a Short Drive From Lubbock
Feel like skipping town for some fall fun? There are some upcoming events that you can enjoy with your family that are only a short drive from Lubbock. If you love a good pumpkin patch, hot apple cider, and some Halloween fun, you might like to take a short drive to one of these events.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)
It's a new week and we're starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it means three things. Number one, that I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgment. Number two, that I can bring out my fluffy Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly, it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgment and without sweating up a storm.
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
Here’s My Annual Plea for Waffle House to Open a Location in Lubbock
I'm pretty sure I've cried and whined about Waffle House not having a Lubbock location for as long as I can remember, but I'm not stopping until someone gives me an absolute 'no' or a good reason why we don't have that greasy deliciousness right here in the Hub City.
Hate Flooding? Fill Out This Survey Now for the City of Lubbock
In Lubbock, one thing we all know and hate is flooding. It happens everywhere. Well, if you have been wanting to chance to fix it or speak your mind, here's your chance. The City of Lubbock wants your opinion on the flooding in Lubbock. The city is opening a survey...
One of the Most Haunted Hotels In The World Is In Texas, And You Can Stay There On Halloween
There is a lot to love about San Antonio, Texas. It makes for a great weekend getaway or even a longer trip to experience the history and culture the city has to offer. The food, the Riverwalk, and of course the Alamo are all top of the list when one visits.
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home
It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
Is Buffalo Springs Lake Increasing Fees Yet Again?
I have a friend on the inside, so to speak. She's a darling person and she lives at Buffalo Springs Lake. I heard from her that prices will soon go up for both the gate and camping. I reached out to Buffalo Springs Lake via Facebook messenger to confirm or...
Watch Out for This Crazy Stuff In Your Kid’s Halloween Candy in Lubbock
Halloween is right around the corner, and there has been a ton of chatter online about checking your child's candy for razor blades and drugs and all that stuff. I don't really buy into those crazy rumors. It seems pretty tedious to go through a whole bag of mini Snickers just to shove a needle into each one. Who has time for that? And I know for a fact that drugs are expensive. Giving them away for free is pretty bad business practice.
Learn Iconic Line Dances in Lubbock This Fall
As someone who loves dancing, there's no better time to hit the bars and show off those moves than in the fall. It's not so hot out that you're sweating the whole night away, and it isn't cold enough to need a jacket coming and going from the bars. It's the perfect environment.
Beto O’Rourke Coming Back to Lubbock, Will Campaign at Texas Tech
Beto O'Rourke is coming back to Lubbock before early voting begins in the 2022 election. O'Rourke is challenging Republican Governor Greg Abbott in Texas' gubernatorial race and attempting to rally support before early voting begins on October 24th. O'Rourke is down in the polls to Abbott, with the Real Clear...
An Open Letter to Irresponsible Lubbock Neighbors
No matter where you live, unless you buy a massive piece of property in the middle of nowhere, you'll have neighbors. Having neighbors can be a great thing that makes you lifelong friends, or it can lead to you meeting your new mortal enemies. Unfortunately, most people have some sort...
Is Lubbock’s Grinch Mobile Ready to Unveil a Cool New Design for the Holidays?
You just know it's the holiday season in Lubbock when sightings of the beloved Grinch Mobile start to happen. This year, Lubbock's Grinch is getting ready to unveil an updated look for 2022. This is going to be COOL!. (Oh, sorry...the GRINCH RIDE is the proper name, I assume. My...
Hey, Nightshift: Here Are 10 Lubbock Restaurants That Serve Booze in the Morning
Working the night shift can be rough. Everyone is asleep while you're wide awake taking care of patients, cleaning office buildings, taking phone calls, or any number of other things. You deserve to have a cold one or a cocktail when your shift ends, too. It doesn't matter if it's 7 a.m.; you worked for it.
Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?
Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
Lubbock First Responders Get a Nice Little Discount Every Week at This Brewery
Auld Brewing, located at 515 Broadway Street in Lubbock, celebrates first responders every single Wednesday with "Hump Day Heroes" by offering them beer at a discounted rate all day long. How cool is that?. Working as a first responder has got to be one of the most intense and stressful...
I Really Miss Hanging Out at Daybreak Coffee Roasters in Lubbock
When I was 16, the coolest job you could possibly get in Lubbock was as a barista at a coffee shop. I had, of course, zero experience. I applied all over town at various places until I finally came across Daybreak Coffee Roasters. The application was different from all of...
7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch
If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
Owner of Aqua Kingz in Lubbock Arrested for Theft Out of Denton County
The owner of Aqua Kingz, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock, was arrested on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 for theft. KAMC News reports that 37-year-old Roderick Jeffrey was arrested for theft between $2,500 and $30,000. The charge came from Denton County. The business was actually accused of taking...
