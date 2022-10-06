Read full article on original website
The Mother of a Missing 29-Year-Old Man in Middle Tennessee is Asking for the Help of Local Residents
UPDATE: The mother who reported that her son was missing says they have since made contact with her son. Details of what occured have not yet been released. WGNS will keep you informed. PREVIOUS REPORT - (MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A missing Middle Tennessee man who has not been seen since Tuesday,...
COVID Numbers Continue Downward Trend - Rutherford Co. Schools are Back to Field Trips and More
Local schools are in the midst of their 3rd month of classes for the 2022-2023 school year and fall break is in the rearview mirror. More importantly, it appears that the past COVID outbreak is not much more than a memory... That was Dr. James Sullivan, Director of the Rutherford...
Local Event for Area Youth to be held on October 22nd in Smyrna
A nonprofit outreach ministry that serves Rutherford County will host a community event entitled, “The Annual Soldiers 4 Christ Youth Explosion.” Nikita Martin stated…. The upcoming event will be on Saturday, October 22nd at the Smyrna Boys and Girls Club from 7PM to 9PM. Area youth can enter to win a scholarship and more. Those interested, simply need to email their story to FirstGod01@Gmail.com to register.
Local Eye Doctor on WGNS during the Monday Action Line: Dr. Craig McCabe Talked Allergies, Medications that Impact Your Eyes and More
Local eye doctor Craig McCabe was on the air with WGNS’ Scott Walker on Monday. During today's show, Dr. McCabe talked about medications causing blurry vision, allergies and more. Visit Dr. McCabe at McCabe Vision Center online HERE. Address: 122 Heritage Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Phone: (615) 904-9024.
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn't build these monuments...
UPDATE: Christiana Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Neighbor to Appear in Court Next Month
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WGNS has an update regarding a murder investigation that is under the direction of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Christiana is accused of killing 58-year-old Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III on July 6, 2022. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones told WGNS…
Murfreesboro Airport hosts STEAM Festival event Oct. 22
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s Sixth annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 14-23, 2022. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting an Airport STEAM Festival event Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn about what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community.
RCFR and TWRA Rescue Owl Trapped in Chicken Coop
Rutherford County, TN —Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) had a unique rescue Monday—an owl was trapped in a net over a chicken coop in the Woods Ridge area of Rutherford County. Firefighters Jerrod Clanton and Kyle Spicer, with guidance from TWRA’s Matt...
Murfreesboro Police Update with Technology, Body Cam's and More
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Technology continues to get better, sometimes by the minute. But, how do law enforcement departments stay up-to-date with the tech world? Simple. Police departments across the nation evolve as new technology is released and as new crimes are committed. In Murfreesboro, police officers were once issued pagers. Now,...
Authorities Make Arrest in Shelbyville Murder
(SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.) Just 15 to 20-minutes down Highway 231 South in Shelbyville, a month long murder investigation has come to a close with the arrest of a Davidson County man. The Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Mohamed Miray of Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old was arrested this past week...
Debris Burn Permits Required Beginning October 15th
Rutherford County- In observance of National Fire Prevention Week October 9th – 15th, 2022 the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry reminds citizens that our state is heading into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger and a debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles beginning October 15th.
Ascend Federal Credit Union Appoints Rik Reitmaier as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it has appointed Rik Reitmaier as senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO). Reitmaier, who reports to Ascend Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Matt Jernigan, is responsible for leading information security and system development, technology strategy and support objectives at the credit union. Reitmaier will be based in Murfreesboro.
Gas Prices on the Upswing in Rutherford County
While banks were closed for Columbus Day on Monday throughout Rutherford County, gas pumps were open and area residents did not enjoy the uptick in prices to start the week off. As the federal holiday ended and Tuesday began, the average price of regular unleaded gas throughout Tennessee rang the bell at $3.39 per gallon. That’s an increase of 21.1-cents, when compared to prices this past week.
