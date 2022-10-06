ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Local Event for Area Youth to be held on October 22nd in Smyrna

A nonprofit outreach ministry that serves Rutherford County will host a community event entitled, “The Annual Soldiers 4 Christ Youth Explosion.” Nikita Martin stated…. The upcoming event will be on Saturday, October 22nd at the Smyrna Boys and Girls Club from 7PM to 9PM. Area youth can enter to win a scholarship and more. Those interested, simply need to email their story to FirstGod01@Gmail.com to register.
SMYRNA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
Murfreesboro, TN
Obituaries
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Christiana Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Neighbor to Appear in Court Next Month

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WGNS has an update regarding a murder investigation that is under the direction of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Christiana is accused of killing 58-year-old Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III on July 6, 2022. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones told WGNS…
CHRISTIANA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Airport hosts STEAM Festival event Oct. 22

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s Sixth annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 14-23, 2022. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting an Airport STEAM Festival event Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn about what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

RCFR and TWRA Rescue Owl Trapped in Chicken Coop

Rutherford County, TN —Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) had a unique rescue Monday—an owl was trapped in a net over a chicken coop in the Woods Ridge area of Rutherford County. Firefighters Jerrod Clanton and Kyle Spicer, with guidance from TWRA’s Matt...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Update with Technology, Body Cam's and More

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Technology continues to get better, sometimes by the minute. But, how do law enforcement departments stay up-to-date with the tech world? Simple. Police departments across the nation evolve as new technology is released and as new crimes are committed. In Murfreesboro, police officers were once issued pagers. Now,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Authorities Make Arrest in Shelbyville Murder

(SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.) Just 15 to 20-minutes down Highway 231 South in Shelbyville, a month long murder investigation has come to a close with the arrest of a Davidson County man. The Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Mohamed Miray of Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old was arrested this past week...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Debris Burn Permits Required Beginning October 15th

Rutherford County- In observance of National Fire Prevention Week October 9th – 15th, 2022 the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry reminds citizens that our state is heading into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger and a debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles beginning October 15th.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascend Federal Credit Union Appoints Rik Reitmaier as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it has appointed Rik Reitmaier as senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO). Reitmaier, who reports to Ascend Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Matt Jernigan, is responsible for leading information security and system development, technology strategy and support objectives at the credit union. Reitmaier will be based in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Pat Williams#Tn#Riverdale High School#Riverdale Cross Country#Region Championship#Holy Rosary Academy
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices on the Upswing in Rutherford County

While banks were closed for Columbus Day on Monday throughout Rutherford County, gas pumps were open and area residents did not enjoy the uptick in prices to start the week off. As the federal holiday ended and Tuesday began, the average price of regular unleaded gas throughout Tennessee rang the bell at $3.39 per gallon. That’s an increase of 21.1-cents, when compared to prices this past week.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy