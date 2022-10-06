While banks were closed for Columbus Day on Monday throughout Rutherford County, gas pumps were open and area residents did not enjoy the uptick in prices to start the week off. As the federal holiday ended and Tuesday began, the average price of regular unleaded gas throughout Tennessee rang the bell at $3.39 per gallon. That’s an increase of 21.1-cents, when compared to prices this past week.

