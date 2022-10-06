Read full article on original website
Streaker in Tom Brady Jersey Gets Destroyed By Guy in Green Sweatshirt
VIDEO: Security lights up idiot on the field in Tom Brady jersey.
Bill Belichick shows ‘love’ for Patriots following shutout win over Lions
FOXBOROUGH – Bill Belichick was in a good mood on Sunday. Belichick’s Patriots squad put up an impressive performance across the board against the Lions, winning 29-0 to improve to 2-3 on the season after two straight losses. Following the win, he shared his appreciation for a lot people on his squad, starting with the coaching staff.
Deion Sanders’ son trolls Alabama State on social media
The college football world was taken aback watching the tense scene between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers’ 26-12 win over the Hornets Saturday. Robinson caused a scene at the end of the game by not wanting to shake...
Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot at Tom Brady Over Marital Issues With Gisele Bundchen
Antonio Brown has been making waves on Twitter recently. Earlier this month, he made waves after a video of him exposing himself in the pool while in Dubai back in May surfaced. Then, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer shared a pic of himself with Tom Brady’s soon-to-be ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. It’s an older pic as the two were celebrating the Bucs’ win in Super Bowl 55. But still … the timing said it all.
NFL world reacts to shocking Russell Wilson injury news
Russell Wilson is injured. That’s the explanation that no one seemed to have considered as the veteran Denver Broncos quarterback struggled this year. Yet ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Wilson played all of Denver’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, and three-quarters of the Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, with a partially torn lat in his right (throwing) shoulder.
Everyone is saying the same thing about Matt Rhule
There’s no denying that Matt Rhule did a great job in college football while the head coach at Temple and Baylor. But there’s also no denying his stint in the NFL as head coach of the Carolina Panthers has been a disaster. And a lot of people around the NFL world are wondering when that stint will be coming to an end.
Julian Edelman needed only one word to describe Bailey Zappe's performance vs Lions
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was impressed with the performance of Bailey Zappe on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. One play caught his eye in particular. The quarterback threw a 24-yard strike to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown. The touchdown put the Patriots up...
Johnny Manziel rips Texas A&M’s last play against Alabama
Texas A&M let a potential upset against No. 1 Alabama slip away on Saturday night thanks in no small part to a terrible final play call. When the game was over, Jimbo Fisher and the rest of the Aggies got a lot of criticism from college football fans. It was also not popular with Johnny Manziel, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.
Raiders sign veteran receiver after Davante Adams’ altercation
Despite an excellent performance on the field, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stole the headlines after Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for all the wrong reasons with his viral altercation with a photographer. Following the Raiders‘ loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved a media member...
NFL reacts to Buffalo Bills, Christian McCaffrey news
The Buffalo Bills have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL at the moment, and it’s looking to add one of the league’s most explosive players in Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, according to Buffalo 13WHAM reporter Dan Fetes:. “A source has confirmed to me...
Panthers make huge decision on Baker Mayfield
It was revealed on Monday that Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mayfield will miss time due to the injury, but it is unclear exactly how much time he will miss for Carolina. The team has announced that...
Aaron Rodgers upset with Packers teammate
The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. After the game, Rodgers (seen above in September) made it clear that he’s a “firm believer in the power of words and manifestation” who did not appreciate comments from wide receiver Jaire Alexander saying he wasn’t worried unless the Packers lost next week as well.
College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s genius
On Saturday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly avoided an upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in a thrilling game that came down to the wire. To secure the victory, the Crimson Tide had to keep Texas A&M out of the end zone on one final play, and they were able to do it thanks to some stout defense.
Referee’s explanation for Tom Brady roughing the passer call gets widely roasted
A late call in the Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Sunday outraged everyone from announcers to fans and media. That call saw the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett penalized for roughing the passer after a sack of Bucs’ QB Tom Brady. That gave the Bucs a first down instead of fourth and long, and paved the way for them to get one further first down and kneel out the clock. Here’s how that happened, and the immediate criticism it took from Fox’s Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis:
Falcons coach gets brutally honest about controversial call
The NFL world was rocked by an extremely controversial call this weekend when the Atlanta Falcons were called for a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty when Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground for an apparent sack only to be given a costly penalty.
Keyshawn Johnson reveals shocking Dak Prescott, Cooper rush opinion
The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be in serious trouble when star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But since then, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has led the team to four-straight wins. With Prescott nearing a return, Rush has played so well that former Cowboys wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson thinks the team should reconsider making a change at quarterback.
NFL world outraged by Tom Brady blown call
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t play 23 seasons in the NFL by weathering monster hits from defensive linemen weekly. The NFL made a decision a long time ago to protect their franchise quarterbacks, and the game has prospered under that vision. Still, referees remain human, and they...
NFL world frustrated with latest roughing the passer penalty
Trailing 17-7 late in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, it appeared as though the Kansas City Chiefs got a huge play when Chris Jones not only sacked Derek Carr on a third down but took the ball from him. The referees had other ideas. Instead of getting...
