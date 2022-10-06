A late call in the Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Sunday outraged everyone from announcers to fans and media. That call saw the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett penalized for roughing the passer after a sack of Bucs’ QB Tom Brady. That gave the Bucs a first down instead of fourth and long, and paved the way for them to get one further first down and kneel out the clock. Here’s how that happened, and the immediate criticism it took from Fox’s Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis:

