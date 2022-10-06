ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

97X

7 Times Iowa Has Been on Snopes (Were They True or False?)

There is a lot of weird things that happen in Iowa. But, like many things on the Internet, not all of them you hear about are true. That is where a website like Snopes.com can come in handy. You can go to major news sites and maybe get lucky finding what really happened, but Snopes.com will tell you if it's true, false, inconclusive, or just the stuff of legend.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

You Need About $1 Million To Retire Comfortably In Iowa

At this point retiring anywhere isn't cheap. In fact, Iowa is the 17th cheapest state to retire in even with a price tag close to $1 million. At least you're not in Hawaii... sure they have a lot of beauty, but you'd need about $ 2 million to retire there comfortably.
IOWA STATE
KFVS12

Reaction to Illinois Gubernatorial debate

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
ILLINOIS STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
97X

Iron Invasion Brought The Heat At Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

The Iron Invasion has definitely found a new home at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Forced to move locations or fold when Illinois was still restricting gatherings during Covid, Show Director John Wells cautiously came to the Quad Cities. And if last weekend is any indication, the show is only getting more popular.
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WCIA

Why are flags flying at half-staff in Illinois on Sunday?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
INDIANA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Salvi expects ‘surprise’ win over Duckworth in Illinois Senate race

Duckworth has 100 times more cash on hand than GOP challenger. This morning we focus on the U. S. Senate race in Illinois. This race features incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth being challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi. There’s a big disparity financially between the two: Duckworth with almost $8 million in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event

MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
ILLINOIS STATE
