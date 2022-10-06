Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Is One Of The Most Dangerous States For Deer Collisions
I once had a history teacher who would always say "Make sure you watch out for deer" at the end of our class, and while most of us couldn't drive at the time, it is a phrase that stuck with me. When driving in Iowa, and other Midwestern states, the...
7 Times Iowa Has Been on Snopes (Were They True or False?)
There is a lot of weird things that happen in Iowa. But, like many things on the Internet, not all of them you hear about are true. That is where a website like Snopes.com can come in handy. You can go to major news sites and maybe get lucky finding what really happened, but Snopes.com will tell you if it's true, false, inconclusive, or just the stuff of legend.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You Need About $1 Million To Retire Comfortably In Iowa
At this point retiring anywhere isn't cheap. In fact, Iowa is the 17th cheapest state to retire in even with a price tag close to $1 million. At least you're not in Hawaii... sure they have a lot of beauty, but you'd need about $ 2 million to retire there comfortably.
KFVS12
Reaction to Illinois Gubernatorial debate
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iron Invasion Brought The Heat At Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
The Iron Invasion has definitely found a new home at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Forced to move locations or fold when Illinois was still restricting gatherings during Covid, Show Director John Wells cautiously came to the Quad Cities. And if last weekend is any indication, the show is only getting more popular.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
KCCI.com
'What a show': Hawk watchers gather in Iowa for annual migration tradition
LISCOMB, Iowa — Hawk watchers gather every year at the Grammer Grove Wildlife Area, KCRG reports. John Campbell joined this group of bird watchers who gather every year to document the hawks that are winging their way over the state.
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCIA
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Illinois on Sunday?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
wgnradio.com
The magic of falling leaves and Illinois’ new unwelcome inhabitants
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, host, Charlie Potter, discussed the start of the autumnal season and the hunting regulations in Manitoba. Later, Charlie highlighted the new unwelcome inhabitants in Illinois.
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
ourquadcities.com
Salvi expects ‘surprise’ win over Duckworth in Illinois Senate race
Duckworth has 100 times more cash on hand than GOP challenger. This morning we focus on the U. S. Senate race in Illinois. This race features incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth being challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi. There’s a big disparity financially between the two: Duckworth with almost $8 million in...
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event
MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
97X
Davenport, IA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 6