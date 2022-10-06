Read full article on original website
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday." announced on September 11, that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
Des Moines’ Finest Tequila Bar Is Coming to Eastern Iowa
It's billed as an upscale, high-end tequila bar based in the East Village of Des Moines, and now it's making its way to Iowa City. According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Coa Cantina is located in the former Clinton Street Social Club, located at 18½ S. Clinton St. According to the Press-Citizen, "the bar serves nachos, carnitas tacos, burritos, Mexican-style street corn, and margaritas, from one made with house-made peach puree and Blanco tequila to Tierra Roja, a strawberry- and saffron-infused tequila with lemon, sherry, cinnamon, and peppercorn."
It May Shock You When You See Cedar Rapids’ Safety Ranking
If you had to guess where Cedar Rapids ranks for safest cities in America, where would you put the city? Would you guess near the top or the bottom out of 180 cities in the country? As someone who's lived in Iowa for less than a year, I've really enjoyed finding out so many different things about Iowa and the cities/towns that make up this state. I've always felt pretty comfortable being out and about and I was pleasantly surprised to find out this about the second-biggest city in Iowa.
Iowans Tend To Forget These Life-Saving Road Rules In The Fall
We are almost halfway through October which means Harvest is in full swing here in Iowa. While in the northeast region of the state, we are having a slower start, more and more tractors have been taking to the fields to start this year’s harvest. But after talking with...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Iowa Couple Shares Gift Of Abundance with Cedar Rapids Nonprofits
A couple who have been business owners and major community philanthropists for decades have given another multi-million dollar gift to seven area nonprofits. According to KCRG, Mike and Jo Cambridge will be sending a combined $2.1 million over three years to United Way of East Central Iowa, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Mercy Medical Center Foundation, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, and Willis Dady Homeless Services.
Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
Ahead of Holidays, Job Cuts Loom for Popular Iowa Home Renovation Company
In the current economy, with a recession looming are already here depending on who you listen to, and prices of gas and other essentials fluctuating at levels we can barely keep up with, Americans are tightening their belts. One thing they may be doing is looking around the house and...
Local Holiday Toy Drive To Benefit Kids Through Three Organizations
Our first freeze over the weekend made it official, Autumn has officially put us in its grip and the holidays are right around the corner. This year, we're teaming up with several great organizations to help make it a wonderful holiday season for local kids. Here at KHAK, we know...
Official Opening Day Set For New Marion Library
It appears the wait is almost over. After construction delays and issues with the supply chain, we have an official opening day for the new Marion Public Library!. Back in late September, the Corridor Business Journal reported that the library hoped to open sometime before November 15th. But a Facebook post from the Friends of the Marion Public Library has the new official opening date!
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Wal-Mart Temporarily Banned From Selling Booze at Marion Store
It's unfortunately not always that uncommon to hear reports of your local neighborhood gas station or convenience store being in trouble for selling age-restricted products to minors, but when a major retail chain is caught doing it, it's certainly going to make news. Reportedly, one Cedar Rapids metro area Wal-Mart...
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disruptive Overlap of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
Iowa Twins Show Why Regular Screenings Are So Important
During the month of October, you can plan on seeing a lot of pink throughout the state of Iowa. October is known as breast cancer awareness month for several countries throughout the world and this is a great reminder for women to schedule their yearly mammograms. According to the CDC, about 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.
Iowa Factory Has Produced Nearly 200 Food Formulas for Dogs
After more than a half-century, a company with a rich history has renewed its commitment to an eastern Iowa city with the completion of a $156 million expansion. This week, Purina announced they're hiring an additional 96 people at the factory in Clinton, one that will now employ 570 people. Purina employs approximately another 800 Iowans at facilities in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
2 People Are Dead After a Pickup Strikes a UTV in Benton County
An accident between a pickup truck and a UTV in Benton County has claimed the lives of two people. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the accident happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday when a passing pickup truck struck the UTV which was making a left turn. Officials say the occupants of the Polaris Ranger UTV were eastbound on County Highway E24 about 3 miles east of Vinton. The occupants of the UTV were 76-year-old William Geater and 60-year-old Mary McElhinney, both of Vinton. The Gazette reports that officials are not sure which of the two was driving the UTV.
Man Critical After Cedar Rapids Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A man’s in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Cedar Rapids. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. yesterday in the 22-hundred block of C Street SW. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fire breaks out in Coralville on Highway 6
First responders arrived to the scene where a fire broke out at 304 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two firetrucks, alongside several firefighters, were actively spraying water to put out the fire. According to the Iowa City Police Log, the fire originated on the third floor of the building on the North side.
