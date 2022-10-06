Read full article on original website
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
Former Miami Ford building is coming down in Miami, Okla.
MIAMI, Okla. — The former Miami Ford building, 521 North Main, is being demolished to make way for a new dealership. Melinda Bowman-Stotts of the Miami Chamber of Commerce tells us it will become the, “New Vance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!” GOOGLE STREET VIEW FORMER MIAMI FORD BUILDING. USE TWO FINGERS TO ZOOM AND PAN MAP. The building was erected...
This Missouri Cave Has Had a Rubber Duck in it for Over 75 Years
Just about every worthwhile destination has a claim to fame. For one Missouri cave, it has several. One includes a rubber duck that has called it home for over 75 years. Oh, and it (the cave) serves burgers, too. Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel, Missouri is a unique place. Along...
Bikes, blues, and bbq is officially over
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ are officially over and now it's time for the not-so-fun part of a major event like this one, which is the clean-up process.
News On 6
Bartlesville Police Asks Parents To Be Cautious About Candy This Halloween
Bartlesville Police want parents to talk to their kids before Halloween about taking what they may think is candy from friends. Police have seen a significant increase in counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, and a lot of them look like candy. They said parents should remind children to be careful...
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
Homicide investigation in Pittsburg, Kan. on Cedar Crest Drive
Police arrest one man after finding a woman's body in Pittsburg.
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Christmas movie set takes over downtown Claremore
Claremore movie set A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore. The shoot is for the same Christmas movie that’s been seen filming throughout Green Country, that will star Candace Cameron Bure. (Brandon Hubbard)
Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows
For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
Go cart struck by SUV, Joplin teen rushed trauma to area hospital
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Monday evening, October 10, 2022 just before 8:45 p.m. reports of an SUV crash with a go cart just west of the Belle Center Curve near Shade Tree Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. CRASH OCCURRED JUST WEST OF THE...
Ranchers in Northeast Oklahoma facing difficult decisions due to extreme drought
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Monday’s rain did little to make a dent in the drought in Northeast Oklahoma. The lack of measurable rainfall and the shortage of hay has created a dire situation for ranchers whose livelihood depends on their herd having access to water and hay. Cherokee County...
Person struck by vehicle in Galena, Kan., MedFlight trauma to hospital
GALENA, Kan. – Tuesday evening shortly after 7 p.m. reports of a pedestrian behind struck by a vehicle in the 2200 block of Wood alerted Cherokee County E-911. Galena Fire Dept, Galena Police Dept, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Cherokee County Ambulance responded. Vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 2200 block of Wood Street in Galena, Kan. on October 11,...
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
15-year-old Carthage boy found safe
CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Fatal Miami hit and run latest; autopsy and court updates
An autopsy report reveals the extent of injuries suffered by the victim who died after a Miami hit and run.
Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building. On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
