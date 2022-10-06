ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinita, OK

KLAW 101

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Former Miami Ford building is coming down in Miami, Okla.

MIAMI, Okla. — The former Miami Ford building, 521 North Main, is being demolished to make way for a new dealership. Melinda Bowman-Stotts of the Miami Chamber of Commerce tells us it will become the, “New Vance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!” GOOGLE STREET VIEW FORMER MIAMI FORD BUILDING. USE TWO FINGERS TO ZOOM AND PAN MAP. The building was erected...
MIAMI, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
Four States Home Page

15-year-old Carthage boy found safe

CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building.  On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
JOPLIN, MO

