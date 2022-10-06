Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Don't worry, there's still hope for the stock market
The back-to-back, huge market rallies of last week may seem like a distant memory to investors after stocks slid for the past four days and finished mixed Tuesday. The Dow snapped its losing streak, rising more than 35 points, or 0.1%. It was a topsy-turvy trading session, with the Dow gaining more than 400 points at one point and falling as much as about 130 points earlier in the day.
Albany Herald
Apple Stock Edges Higher As IDC Report Shows Solid Q3 Mac Shipments
Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report shares edged higher Monday following a report that suggested the tech giant was able to buck the trend of cooling personal computer demand with solid third quarter MacBook shipments.
Albany Herald
American Airlines Stock Leaps After Lifting Q3 Revenue Forecast
American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group Inc. Report shares powered higher Tuesday after the carrier said it expects third quarter revenues to be firmly higher than pre-pandemic levels, as higher ticket prices look to offset a decline in overall flight capacity.
Albany Herald
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Sagging Adobe
Investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has taken advantage of Adobe’s (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report stock plunge to snap up some shares.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
Markets won't go back to normal until the Fed stops hiking rates
Stocks lost ground again on Monday following a turbulent week that saw market volatility at its bumpiest level since July. These mercurial markets come as investors overreact to data in eager anticipation of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate policy decision, said Alan Blinder, former Fed Vice Chair and Princeton University economist.
Albany Herald
The Peloton Bike Never Goes On Sale, But It's $225 Off on Amazon
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is delivering one of the rarest discounts on a majorly popular product. We’re talking about Peloton, and more specifically, the newest discount on the product that started the home workout craze during the pandemic.
Comments / 0