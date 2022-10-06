The back-to-back, huge market rallies of last week may seem like a distant memory to investors after stocks slid for the past four days and finished mixed Tuesday. The Dow snapped its losing streak, rising more than 35 points, or 0.1%. It was a topsy-turvy trading session, with the Dow gaining more than 400 points at one point and falling as much as about 130 points earlier in the day.

