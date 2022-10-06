ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't worry, there's still hope for the stock market

The back-to-back, huge market rallies of last week may seem like a distant memory to investors after stocks slid for the past four days and finished mixed Tuesday. The Dow snapped its losing streak, rising more than 35 points, or 0.1%. It was a topsy-turvy trading session, with the Dow gaining more than 400 points at one point and falling as much as about 130 points earlier in the day.
American Airlines Stock Leaps After Lifting Q3 Revenue Forecast

American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group Inc. Report shares powered higher Tuesday after the carrier said it expects third quarter revenues to be firmly higher than pre-pandemic levels, as higher ticket prices look to offset a decline in overall flight capacity.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Sagging Adobe

Investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has taken advantage of Adobe’s (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report stock plunge to snap up some shares.
Markets won't go back to normal until the Fed stops hiking rates

Stocks lost ground again on Monday following a turbulent week that saw market volatility at its bumpiest level since July. These mercurial markets come as investors overreact to data in eager anticipation of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate policy decision, said Alan Blinder, former Fed Vice Chair and Princeton University economist.
The Peloton Bike Never Goes On Sale, But It's $225 Off on Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is delivering one of the rarest discounts on a majorly popular product. We’re talking about Peloton, and more specifically, the newest discount on the product that started the home workout craze during the pandemic.
