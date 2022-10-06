Read full article on original website
How Much Beer Does Idaho Drink in One Year? Compared to Other States
You can’t live in Idaho and not at least be familiar with the drinking culture, or the fact that we have so many incredible vineyards and breweries and local product etc. In fact, some might say there's a drinking problem in Idaho... but the information below might change your mind a little... maybe.
4 Idaho Small Towns Ranked as the Coziest in the United States
Whether it’s holding hands and sipping hot cider as you wander through a pumpkin patch or enjoying a cocoa in front of a roaring fire while the snow gently falls outside, we’re approaching that the time of the year when those cozy thoughts run through your head. Generation...
viatravelers.com
19 Best Places to Visit in Idaho & Things to Do
A blend of rich heritage, scenic sites, friendly communities, lush green forests, and a taste of the American West, Idaho is one of the most-visited states in the United States. Also called the Gem State, it is truly a gem among all US states. The natural beauty of Idaho is...
Warning: World’s Most Poisonous Mushroom Found in Boise
It's much more of a serious warning than Idahoans are used to hearing and no, it isn't click bait. The "deadliest" mushroom in the world has once again been found in Boise and officials are asking residents to be very aware when it comes to these things in the Treasure Valley.
This Death Statistic Is Up 4%. In Idaho, It’s Up 24%, But Why?
It's one of the few things you can truly depend on: People live, and people die. It's the circle of life. However, for many Idahoans, that circle is ending much sooner than expected, and it's happening to more and more people. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and sadly,...
Do Idahoans Really not Know the Meanings of these 9 Words and Phrases?
Over the last few months in Idaho, we have been seeing a trend in the reactions of our readers about the usage of certain words. In some cases, it isn’t that we use the wrong word but that others think the word means something else or that we could have used a better word.
Be Aware Of The Deer, Peak Season is Here!
It’s that time of the year again when we start to see more deer migrating, I saw a deer this morning on my drive to work it was walking in my community which is in South East Boise. October through December is peak deer migration, season and when we...
New Discovery Might Provide Actual Proof Of Payette Lake Monster
As Halloween approaches in Idaho, we start to think about legends, ghosts, and monsters. Some of us believe these stories, some are skeptics, and others don't have an opinion but enjoy the idea of them. What makes "spooky season" so much fun is that we're not sure whether these stories are true. We like the possibility of them being true from afar. We want to suspend our disbelief to feel the terror, even for a few minutes. That's why lines at Haunted World and other Idaho haunted attractions get as long as the calendar turns to October.
Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?
We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
Young boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality. "We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we...
eastidahonews.com
Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges against 5 Idaho men
The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. What started as a simple phone call to Idaho Fish and Game about trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season, led to an extensive investigation with over 50 wildlife charges filed against five southwest Idaho men.
Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy
Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
No evidence to suggest drug dealers using 'rainbow' fentanyl to target Idaho kids
BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court
If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Tom Milner loaded a car of potatoes the afternoon of Oct. 5, 1922, for which he paid the grower, William Klemmer the rate of 90 cents per hundred bulk at the car. The spuds, bound for California, were the first carload of unpacked or bulk potatoes sent out that season, according a wire report. “The potatoes are all of a special size, long, and none of them are under 12 ounces in weight, though many of them went 16 and 20 ounces,” the report said. “The potatoes are to be used for making ‘shoestrings’ and French fries.” In other, unrelated agricultural news, farmer J.K. Ando found himself in a pickle with 50 tons of cabbage and no buyers. The heads averaged 15 pounds each, making them too large and too costly for the average consumer. “Local commission men refuse Ando’s cabbages on the grounds that when they reach market they would have to sell for around 75 cents each, which they declare is more money than the average housewife will spend for one cabbage.”
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
Both Biden and Trump Continue To Skip Idaho While Traveling West
The following is an observation of the current state of how the national political powers view the state of Idaho. Once again, former President Donald Trump traveled way out west. The president campaigned in Nevada for the Republican slate who are running against the Democrats. Not to be outdone by...
northernminer.com
Site visit: Revival Gold closes in on prefeasibility for historic Beartrack-Arnett project in Idaho
When Revival Gold (TSXV: RVG) was founded in 2017 around a property consolidation of the Beartrack-Arnett gold project — a land position that was originally held by the first governor of the state of Idaho in the late 1800s — the vision was to revive what was the nearby town of Salmon’s first modern mine.
Post Register
October Idaho Wildfire Updates
Idaho (CBS2) — 20 wildfires and a prescribed burn in the Payette National Forest continue to burn in Idaho as the Gem State moves further into fall. Most of Idaho sits about 5-10 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year, largely due to a high-pressure system that is encapsulating much of the Pacific Northwest. Still, temperatures are much cooler than in the hot summer months, which has allowed fire crews to make considerable progress on several fires.
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
