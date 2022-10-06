ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

viatravelers.com

19 Best Places to Visit in Idaho & Things to Do

A blend of rich heritage, scenic sites, friendly communities, lush green forests, and a taste of the American West, Idaho is one of the most-visited states in the United States. Also called the Gem State, it is truly a gem among all US states. The natural beauty of Idaho is...
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
State
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Be Aware Of The Deer, Peak Season is Here!

It’s that time of the year again when we start to see more deer migrating, I saw a deer this morning on my drive to work it was walking in my community which is in South East Boise. October through December is peak deer migration, season and when we...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

New Discovery Might Provide Actual Proof Of Payette Lake Monster

As Halloween approaches in Idaho, we start to think about legends, ghosts, and monsters. Some of us believe these stories, some are skeptics, and others don't have an opinion but enjoy the idea of them. What makes "spooky season" so much fun is that we're not sure whether these stories are true. We like the possibility of them being true from afar. We want to suspend our disbelief to feel the terror, even for a few minutes. That's why lines at Haunted World and other Idaho haunted attractions get as long as the calendar turns to October.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?

We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges against 5 Idaho men

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. What started as a simple phone call to Idaho Fish and Game about trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season, led to an extensive investigation with over 50 wildlife charges filed against five southwest Idaho men.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy

Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
POST FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

No evidence to suggest drug dealers using 'rainbow' fentanyl to target Idaho kids

BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court

If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Tom Milner loaded a car of potatoes the afternoon of Oct. 5, 1922, for which he paid the grower, William Klemmer the rate of 90 cents per hundred bulk at the car. The spuds, bound for California, were the first carload of unpacked or bulk potatoes sent out that season, according a wire report. “The potatoes are all of a special size, long, and none of them are under 12 ounces in weight, though many of them went 16 and 20 ounces,” the report said. “The potatoes are to be used for making ‘shoestrings’ and French fries.” In other, unrelated agricultural news, farmer J.K. Ando found himself in a pickle with 50 tons of cabbage and no buyers. The heads averaged 15 pounds each, making them too large and too costly for the average consumer. “Local commission men refuse Ando’s cabbages on the grounds that when they reach market they would have to sell for around 75 cents each, which they declare is more money than the average housewife will spend for one cabbage.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KREM2

North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life

HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
HAYDEN, ID
Post Register

October Idaho Wildfire Updates

Idaho (CBS2) — 20 wildfires and a prescribed burn in the Payette National Forest continue to burn in Idaho as the Gem State moves further into fall. Most of Idaho sits about 5-10 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year, largely due to a high-pressure system that is encapsulating much of the Pacific Northwest. Still, temperatures are much cooler than in the hot summer months, which has allowed fire crews to make considerable progress on several fires.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
BOISE, ID
