Tom Milner loaded a car of potatoes the afternoon of Oct. 5, 1922, for which he paid the grower, William Klemmer the rate of 90 cents per hundred bulk at the car. The spuds, bound for California, were the first carload of unpacked or bulk potatoes sent out that season, according a wire report. “The potatoes are all of a special size, long, and none of them are under 12 ounces in weight, though many of them went 16 and 20 ounces,” the report said. “The potatoes are to be used for making ‘shoestrings’ and French fries.” In other, unrelated agricultural news, farmer J.K. Ando found himself in a pickle with 50 tons of cabbage and no buyers. The heads averaged 15 pounds each, making them too large and too costly for the average consumer. “Local commission men refuse Ando’s cabbages on the grounds that when they reach market they would have to sell for around 75 cents each, which they declare is more money than the average housewife will spend for one cabbage.”

