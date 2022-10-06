ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

American Airlines Stock Leaps After Lifting Q3 Revenue Forecast

American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group Inc. Report shares powered higher Tuesday after the carrier said it expects third quarter revenues to be firmly higher than pre-pandemic levels, as higher ticket prices look to offset a decline in overall flight capacity.
Albany Herald

TikTok wants to open warehouses

While seemingly every social media app is copying TikTok, TikTok now appears to be copying Amazon's playbook. TikTok appears to be looking to create a new logistics and warehousing network in the United States to support its e-commerce efforts, according to several job openings recently posted to its hiring site and LinkedIn page.
