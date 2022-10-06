Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
American Airlines Stock Leaps After Lifting Q3 Revenue Forecast
American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group Inc. Report shares powered higher Tuesday after the carrier said it expects third quarter revenues to be firmly higher than pre-pandemic levels, as higher ticket prices look to offset a decline in overall flight capacity.
Albany Herald
Apple Stock Edges Higher As IDC Report Shows Solid Q3 Mac Shipments
Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report shares edged higher Monday following a report that suggested the tech giant was able to buck the trend of cooling personal computer demand with solid third quarter MacBook shipments.
Albany Herald
TikTok wants to open warehouses
While seemingly every social media app is copying TikTok, TikTok now appears to be copying Amazon's playbook. TikTok appears to be looking to create a new logistics and warehousing network in the United States to support its e-commerce efforts, according to several job openings recently posted to its hiring site and LinkedIn page.
