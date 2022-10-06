ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

ladailypost.com

Op-Ed: School Choice … So Many Options

In 2002 when I divorced my husband I moved back to Los Alamos with my son in tow. Even though we moved around between Los Alamos and White Rock, we never left the county because I knew my son needed every educational opportunity that Los Alamos could provide. Since I...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LANL Foundation Accepting 4-Year Scholarship Applications

ESPAÑOLA — Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation is now accepting applications for its 4-year undergraduate scholarship awards. Whether pursuing a degree in STEAM, healthcare, education, business, or the humanities, students who meet the eligible criteria are welcome to apply. While current high school seniors are the primary audience, undergraduate students currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited, post-secondary educational institution are also encouraged to apply.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LAPS Board Meets Virtually On Zoom Tuesday Oct. 11

The Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meets 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Oct. 11 LAPS Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here. Meeting ID: 505 663 2222. Passcode: j45K8H.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Seth Felic And Staff

On the job in Los Alamos Thursday at Foot & Ankle Specialists is Dr. Seth Felic with his staff, front row from left, Front Office Co-coordinators Paula Jaramillo and Alexis Duarte and Medical Assistant Lucretia Lucero and back row from left, Medical Assistant Antoinette Lucero, Dr. Felic and Office Manager Lara Black. ‘I’ve worked for other medical practices and in working for Dr. Felic I’ve gained more hands-on experience and now realize how important foot health is … I admire how Dr. Felic is really great in the way he treats his patients,’ Black said. Dr. Felic explained that he chose to specialize in the field of feet and ankle medicine because, ‘For a lot of patients it’s almost instant impact for pain relief or improvement in their walking functions.’ Foot & Ankle Specialists treat everything from high school sports injuries and diabetic foot conditions to reconstructive surgical procedures and everything in between. Some of the common conditions treated include bunions, athlete’s foot, heel pain and warts. Foot & Ankle Specialists is in Ste. 156 at Los Alamos Medical Center, 3917 West Road. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.newmexicofootspecialists.com or call 505.365.1503. Photo by Carol A. Clark.ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Santa Fe, NM
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
ladailypost.com

Taylor: Sense Of Community Drew Me To Public Service

I write to introduce myself to Los Alamos County as a candidate for Magistrate Judge. I graduated from Santa Clara University with a BS Political Science, and I earned my Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. After passing the California State Bar Exam, I began my career as a Deputy District Attorney prosecuting felony and misdemeanor cases in adult and juvenile courts.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Please Vote Gary Stradling For County Council

We have an opportunity to elect new leadership in our county government and ask you to join us in voting for Gary Stradling. We share his vision for a local government that is transparent, fiscally responsible, and responsive to residents in our community. He aims to help overcome the historical limitations that have prevented robust business and housing options.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare Celebrates 1st Anniversary!

Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare recently celebrated its first anniversary with an Open House at their location on the corner of Meadow Lane and Rover Boulevard, 142 Meadow Lane in White Rock. They currently have openings for children 2 – 4 years of age for 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday–Thursday, toddlers 12 months – 2 years of age for 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday, and infants 6 weeks – 12 months of age for 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday. For more information or to apply, contact Lauren at 505.672.8158 or dragonflyplayhouse@gmail.com. Courtesy/Lauren McDaniel.
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Valles Caldera Proposes Infrastructure Improvements To Valle Grande District

JEMEZ SPRINGS — Valles Caldera National Preserve (VCNP) has prepared an environmental assessment to analyze impacts associated with proposed infrastructure improvements in the park’s Valle Grande District. These improvements are intended to enhance recreational opportunities, accessibility, and protection of the park’s natural and cultural values. Comments on the...
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM
ladailypost.com

County Issues COVID Community Newsletter For Oct. 7-13

Los Alamos County has issued this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn why a “Pi” variant hasn’t been named, how the CDC is changing its data reporting in the next couple of weeks, why getting the flu shot is so important this year, and so much more.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

County Council Holds Meetings In White Rock Oct. 18 & 25

Los Alamos County Council will hold the Oct. 18 and 25 regular sessions in White Rock at Fire Station No. 3 at 129 N.M. 4 due to early voting operations taking place in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. both nights and is open...
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Endorsement For Randall Ryti

I am writing this letter to encourage you to consider supporting Randall Ryti in his run to continue his contribution to the County Council. I have known Randy for 29 years. During this tenure, we have been business partners, professional colleagues, golfing buddies and close friends. In my experience I...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LANL: Floodplain Statement Of Findings Issued For LANL Firing Range Gate Installation Project

The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed installation of three gates at the all-terrain vehicle/pedestrian walkway bridges and a permanent replacement gate at the main entrance to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s live firing range.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Teatro Paraguas: Katja Sulc In Caricias Solo Concert Nov. 3

Teatro Paraguas will host Katja Šulc, a Slovenian singer/songwriter interweaving poetry and music 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3 at 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe. Her latest album CARICIAS (Casete Mexico, 2021) is paying homage to Mexico and its poetry, featuring contemporary, folk and indigenous poems and songs. An intimate self-portrait is drawn from personal stories, old traditions and modern flows, captivating the listener with emotional musical storytelling.
SANTA FE, NM

