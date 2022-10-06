Will Hurricanes commit to Raleigh's PNC Arena long term? New negotiations to begin

Read full article on original website
Hurricanes sign Stepan to one-year contract
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year, $750,000 contract. “Having Derek in Carolina last season, we know what he brings to the table and what he adds to our team,” said team general manager Don Waddell. “He gives us additional forward depth and provides us with yet another veteran presence in the locker room.”
NC State women's basketball looks to sustain success with new-look roster
Charlotte, N.C. — The core that brought NC State three straight regular-season women's basketball titles, last year's ACC tournament crown and to within a whisker of the Final Four is gone. But the Wolfpack and coach Wes Moore are not ready to relinquish their now familiar perch atop the...
Next step for UNC women's basketball: Hosting NCAA Tournament games
Charlotte, N.C. — UNC's women's basketball team surprised many with its strong play last season, finishing tied for third in the ACC and reaching the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 before falling to eventual national champion South Carolina. With eight of their top nine scorers back and two key players...
Lawson, in third season, seeking consistency from Duke women's basketball
Charlotte, N.C. — Kara Lawson's first season as Duke's women's basketball coach ended after just four games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her second season started with great promise, but fell apart down the stretch due to injuries and inconsistency. Now Lawson, a former star player at Tennessee, has...
SC deputies defend search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
Shaw University president says students racially profiled, searched during school trip in SC
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University president Paulette Dillard expressed outrage Monday after she said students were wrongfully stopped and searched during a trip to Atlanta, Georgia. While the president believes the students were racially profiled with this search using drug-sniffing dogs, a legal expert said this case revolves...
NC State drops one spot in AP Top 25 poll after rallying back against Florida State
NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) is ranked 15th after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 19-17 on Saturday night. On Sunday, quarterback NC State Devin Leary is expected to undergo an MRI on his right throwing shoulder. Leary left Saturday’s game against Florida State. It’s unclear how much time, if any, Leary will miss.
Canes start a team Hall of Fame with Brind'Amour, Francis, Wesley
Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis and Glen Wesley, who've had their jersey number retired by the Carolina Hurricanes are the first three names on the team's newly announce Hall of Fame. The team hall of fame will "recognize players and contributors who have positively impacted the hockey club in such...
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
Durham residents to vote on $550.2 million bond next month
Durham residents will vote on whether to increase property taxes to fund various projects, through a bond referendum next month. If all three are approved, property taxes could go up by $25 dollars a year, for every $100,000 of a home’s worth. The three bond referendum questions coming before...
Firefighters work to put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters are working Sunday morning to put out an apartment fire in north Raleigh.
Two crashes slow I-40 traffic through Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Two crashes, each involving multiple vehicles, slowed travel on Interstate 40 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon. The first closed lanes in both directions near the Interstate 540 interchange just before 2 p.m. Sky 5 flew over the scene, which showed traffic backed up for miles. Just...
Moped driver has life-threatening injures in Durham hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. — A moped driver has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night hit-and-run. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the man was traveling north...
Six units damaged, 10 people displaced as firefighters put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters put out an apartment fire on Sunday morning in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Fire Department said no one was hurt, six units had significant damage and 10 people were displaced after several units responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
Man charged with over a dozen crimes led Raleigh police on chase
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
Get your shot: Dozens hospitalized with flu in Triangle, cases 13 times higher than last year nationwide
Doctors have an urgent warning about flu season. Nationwide, flu cases are 13 times higher than around this time last year. Health experts say it's largely because protective measures to stop COVID-19, which also slow the spread of flu, have mostly ended. Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at...
