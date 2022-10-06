Read full article on original website
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 11, 2022
MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 18.16% at $0.04. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 16.80% at $10.15. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 13.64% at $0.50. MariMed MRMD shares closed down 9.95% at $0.54. RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 9.89% at $0.33. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares...
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now
Costco stock has been as reliable as the price of its famous hot dog-and-soda combo. Betting with Warren Buffett has been a winning proposition over many years. Loyal customers will continue to patronize two great businesses whose shares have tumbled this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague
Cannabis could be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, but not all weed stocks will be winners.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.
Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
$1 trillion is a big leap for each of these companies, but they can all reach great heights.
Why Selling Carvana Stock Could Be a Genius Move
The struggling online car dealership has more room to fall.
Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
Apple Analyst Raises iPhone Revenue Estimates Despite Macroeconomic Uncertainties — 2 Factors At Play
The inflationary environment seen currently and the threat of a looming recession has dampened consumer sentiment. Consumer-facing companies could suffer due to the evolving economic conditions but an analyst sees Apple remaining immune. Macroeconomic uncertainties have not spared the high-and-mighty in the tech sector but an analyst is confident that...
Motley Fool
Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
Kraft Heinz Analyst Projects Gross Margin Inflection Ahead, Says Company Now Structurally Better Positioned
While Kraft Heinz Co KHC is well positioned to benefit from improving market dynamics and is among the few Consumer Staples stocks that do not already reflect the potential upside, according to Goldman Sachs. The Kraft Heinz Analyst: Jason English upgraded the rating on Kraft Heinz from Neutral to Buy,...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar
Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Surprise! Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 31 Dividend Aristocrats
Buffett has positions in more Dividend Aristocrats than Berkshire Hathaway's regulatory filings reveal.
This Analyst Boosts Price Target On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals By 200%? Plus UBS Predicts $38 For General Motors
SVB Leerink raised the price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA from $5 to $15. SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.8% to close at $5.36 on Friday. UBS cut the price target for General Motors Company GM from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cathie Wood: Trouble Brews in Auto Loan Market
Concern periodically arises over the $1.5 trillion auto loan market. The concern is usually that consumers will have trouble paying back their loans. But famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sees prices plummeting for gasoline-powered cars, meaning lower loan issuance and smaller profits for auto loan providers.
parktelegraph.com
Investing In LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB): Why Should You?
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. China...
