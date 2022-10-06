ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For October 11, 2022

MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 18.16% at $0.04. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 16.80% at $10.15. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 13.64% at $0.50. MariMed MRMD shares closed down 9.95% at $0.54. RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 9.89% at $0.33. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now

Costco stock has been as reliable as the price of its famous hot dog-and-soda combo. Betting with Warren Buffett has been a winning proposition over many years. Loyal customers will continue to patronize two great businesses whose shares have tumbled this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Benzinga

Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Apple Analyst Raises iPhone Revenue Estimates Despite Macroeconomic Uncertainties — 2 Factors At Play

The inflationary environment seen currently and the threat of a looming recession has dampened consumer sentiment. Consumer-facing companies could suffer due to the evolving economic conditions but an analyst sees Apple remaining immune. Macroeconomic uncertainties have not spared the high-and-mighty in the tech sector but an analyst is confident that...
Motley Fool

Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts

Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cathie Wood: Trouble Brews in Auto Loan Market

Concern periodically arises over the $1.5 trillion auto loan market. The concern is usually that consumers will have trouble paying back their loans. But famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sees prices plummeting for gasoline-powered cars, meaning lower loan issuance and smaller profits for auto loan providers.
parktelegraph.com

Investing In LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB): Why Should You?

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. China...
