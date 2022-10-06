ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 1

Related
Reason.com

A Federal Judge Rejects New York's Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms

Last June in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to require that people who want to carry handguns in public for self-defense demonstrate that they have "proper cause" to do so. New York legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded by eliminating that requirement while simultaneously imposing a raft of new restrictions, including criteria for proving a carry-permit applicant's "good moral character" and bans on firearm possession in a long list of "sensitive locations." Yesterday a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcing many of those rules, saying they probably violate the Second Amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Federal judge rolls back New York's new gun law

A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked parts of the state's revised concealed carry gun law Thursday, finding that it is too strict and should not have barred weapons from being carried in areas like public playgrounds and health care facilities. In a 53-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Glenn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Politics Courts#Politics Legislative#Politics State#New Gun Laws
The Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. The justices did not comment Tuesday in turning away the appeal. Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, part of his effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill. Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

US justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Pennsylvania's top-ranking elections official said the decision was under review and that guidance to counties about how to handle such ballots would be updated if necessary. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Conservative New York sheriffs refuse to enforce gun rules in latest blow after Supreme Court concealed carry ruling

At least half a dozen sheriffs in New York’s largely conservative upstate region are refusing to enforce a recently passed concealed carry law, the latest blow after both the US Supreme Court and a federal court struck down key pieces of anti-gun violence legislation in the Empire State.The concealed carry law, passed in July after the high court shredded a century-old New York gun law in June, prevents people from carrying concealed weapons in “sensitive” areas like religious centres, health facilities, schools, subways and stadiums.Sheriffs in counties across the state have decided to make enforcing the law a low...
CONGRESS & COURTS
102.5 The Bone

Federal judge temporarily blocks part of NY's new gun law

NEW YORK — A federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday temporarily struck down key parts of a new law in New York that governs gun licensing. The law, called the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, replaced the unconstitutional "proper cause" standard with a requirement to demonstrate "good moral character." Applicants now have to provide a list of current and past social-media accounts, the names and contact information of family members, cohabitants and at least four character references in order to complete the license application or renewal process. Eighteen hours of in-person and "live-fire" firearm training are also required by law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy