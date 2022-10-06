ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

republic-online.com

Goldman named USD 368 Secondary Teacher of the Year

PAOLA — Sydney Goldman wants her art students to express themselves, and that’s why examples of their work can be found not only in her art room but all throughout Paola Middle School. Students helped create a colorful mural on one portion of a wall inside Goldman’s art...
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Oakley named USD 368 Elementary Teacher of the Year

PAOLA — Julie Oakley always knew she wanted to be an educator, but it was her sixth-grade teacher who helped seal the deal. “She had a big boisterous voice when she read aloud, and she created relationships with us,” Oakley said. “She made learning fun.”
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Lady Cats battle Eudora on senior night

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team honored seniors prior to their final regular season home match against Eudora. Louisburg fell to Eudora on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 4, in five sets with scores of 18-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19 and 14-16.
LOUISBURG, KS
Lawrence, KS
Education
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
republic-online.com

Spring Hill boys, girls run way to titles at Louisburg

LOUISBURG – The Spring Hill boys and girls won team titles in the Louisburg Invitational cross country meet. The Broncos won the boys title with a score of 25 during the meet at Lewis-Young Park on Thursday, Oct. 6. Paola was runner-up at 70. Louisburg had a score of 102 for fifth place.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Mary Linda Laird

Mary Linda Laird, 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Linda was born October 29, 1947, in Trenton, MO. She lived most of her life in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties, in Kansas.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

David Scott “Louie” Neill

David Scott “Louie” Neill, age 73, of Louisburg, KS, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Services were held on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Wildcats roll to 5-1 with 49-0 homecoming victory

LOUISBURG – Quarterback Declan Battle and running back Riley Van Eaton each had three touchdowns as the Louisburg Wildcats celebrated homecoming with a 49-0 shutout against Tonganoxie on Friday, Oct. 7. Louisburg has won five consecutive games with the victory, improving to 5-1.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Man stabs brother after argument over sandwich

PAOLA – An argument between two brothers over a sandwich led to a stabbing that sent one brother to the hospital and the other to Miami County Jail in Paola. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, to investigate a reported stabbing, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office news release.
PAOLA, KS

