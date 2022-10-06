Read full article on original website
Rogers, third-generation pipefitter, wins national welding competition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Rogers, a Paola graduate, was born to be a pipefitter. Rogers, a third-generation pipefitter with the Pipefitters Local #533 in Kansas City, Mo., won the 2022 United Association Welding Championship in August.
Goldman named USD 368 Secondary Teacher of the Year
PAOLA — Sydney Goldman wants her art students to express themselves, and that’s why examples of their work can be found not only in her art room but all throughout Paola Middle School. Students helped create a colorful mural on one portion of a wall inside Goldman’s art...
Oakley named USD 368 Elementary Teacher of the Year
PAOLA — Julie Oakley always knew she wanted to be an educator, but it was her sixth-grade teacher who helped seal the deal. “She had a big boisterous voice when she read aloud, and she created relationships with us,” Oakley said. “She made learning fun.”
Lady Cats battle Eudora on senior night
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team honored seniors prior to their final regular season home match against Eudora. Louisburg fell to Eudora on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 4, in five sets with scores of 18-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19 and 14-16.
Spring Hill boys, girls run way to titles at Louisburg
LOUISBURG – The Spring Hill boys and girls won team titles in the Louisburg Invitational cross country meet. The Broncos won the boys title with a score of 25 during the meet at Lewis-Young Park on Thursday, Oct. 6. Paola was runner-up at 70. Louisburg had a score of 102 for fifth place.
Mary Linda Laird
Mary Linda Laird, 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Linda was born October 29, 1947, in Trenton, MO. She lived most of her life in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties, in Kansas.
Spring Hill seals win against Paola with 28-point fourth quarter
SPRING HILL – For three quarters the Paola Panther football game at Spring Hill against the Broncos was a defensive struggle. The game was tied 7-7 at the intermission. It was a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter with Spring Hill holding a 14-7 lead.
David Scott “Louie” Neill
David Scott “Louie” Neill, age 73, of Louisburg, KS, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Services were held on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Wildcats roll to 5-1 with 49-0 homecoming victory
LOUISBURG – Quarterback Declan Battle and running back Riley Van Eaton each had three touchdowns as the Louisburg Wildcats celebrated homecoming with a 49-0 shutout against Tonganoxie on Friday, Oct. 7. Louisburg has won five consecutive games with the victory, improving to 5-1.
Man stabs brother after argument over sandwich
PAOLA – An argument between two brothers over a sandwich led to a stabbing that sent one brother to the hospital and the other to Miami County Jail in Paola. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, to investigate a reported stabbing, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office news release.
