Voice of America
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Voice of America
Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise
TAIPEI — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defenses in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
Voice of America
China's 'Overseas Police Stations' Breach Sovereignty, Report Claims
London — China has opened dozens of what it calls "110 Overseas Police Service Centers" in cities around the world, some of which are being used to blackmail suspects into returning home to face criminal charges in breach of global extradition laws,according to a new report. There are fears the networks could be used to target political dissidents, as well as criminal suspects.
Voice of America
Why Companies Decide to Leave or Stay in China
Washington — Taiwan businessman Liao Chin-chang invested in factories in mainland China's southern city of Dongguan for the last two decades, making everything from shoes to soccer balls and chemicals. Earlier this year, however, he decided it was time to go home to Taiwan. Liao's decision came as global...
Voice of America
UN: Iran Protest Casualty Numbers Blurry Due to Restricted Access
Geneva — U.N. agencies say restrictions in accessing information in Iran make it difficult to verify the number of people killed and injured in the anti-government protests that began last month. Iranian state media report 41 protesters and security forces have died; however, Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based nonprofit organization, says at least 154 people have been killed by security forces.
Voice of America
India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves
ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
Voice of America
Bedrock of Legal US Immigration Leaves Millions Waiting for Years
Julie Hirsch, a Florida resident, has lived in the U.S. since 1987. “I came with a student visa,” she said of her time studying in New York. Her family moved to the United States from China a decade after the Cultural Revolution, a period of violent upheaval in which an estimated 2 million people died.
Voice of America
Belgian Minister, Lawmakers Cut Hair to Support Iran
Belgium's foreign minister and two other lawmakers cut their hair in parliament, in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Haiti Wants US, Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force"...
Ukraine seeks more Western air defence help, NATO tightens security
KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continued his appeals to leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for more air defence capabilities as the G7 vowed to support Kyiv for "as long as it takes."
Voice of America
German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown
Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
Voice of America
North Korea Lobs More Missiles After US Aircraft Carrier Leaves Peninsula
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea has conducted an uncommon late-night missile test on the eve of an anniversary marking the founding of its Workers’ Party. The test came hours after a U.S. aircraft carrier task force wrapped up a second week of naval exercises with South Korea. The carrier’s return to waters off the Korean peninsula – prompted by North Korea’s launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan - was characterized by Pyongyang as “of considerably huge negative splash to the regional situation.”
Voice of America
Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes
New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
Voice of America
North Korea Signals Weapons War-Ready, Says Not Interested in Talks
Seoul — North Korea says it simulated strikes on strategic South Korean assets as part of weeks of unprecedented missile testing, as well as the launching of what the North called a new type of ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile that overflew Japan. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...
Voice of America
Iran Extends Temporary Prison Release of US Citizen
Washington — Iran has extended the temporary release from prison of a U.S. citizen freed earlier this week, his brother said Saturday, voicing hopes the liberation would become permanent. Siamak Namazi, a 51-year-old Iranian American, has been held in Iran for years along with his elderly father, former UNICEF...
Voice of America
UN Refugee Boss Warns of 'Severe Cuts' Without Immediate New Funding
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency will have to make "severe cuts" unless it gets extra funding soon, its chief said on Monday, warning cuts could lead to more malnutrition and child marriages as well as unrest in some of the world's poorest regions. The war in Ukraine has...
Voice of America
German Regional Vote Tests Public Mood Amid Energy Woes
Frankfurt — Germans in the coastal state of Lower Saxony vote in a closely watched regional election Sunday, seen as a key test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats amid an acute energy crisis. Polls open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT), with the latest surveys putting Scholz's center-left SPD...
Voice of America
EU Condemns Russia’s Takeover of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
The European Union’s top diplomat Saturday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” Russia’s attempt to annex the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said Russia’s forces must fully withdraw from the plant and return control of it to Ukraine. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell...
Voice of America
UN Refugee Agency Appeals for Greater Protection to People Fleeing Conflict, Persecution
GENEVA — In an opening speech to the UNHCR’s Executive Committee, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi appealed to member states to provide protection to people fleeing conflict and persecution, regardless of ethnicity and nationality. The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) reports the number of people forcibly displaced...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 10
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly called Russia's firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine "unacceptable" on Monday. "Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas...
