Photos: 2022 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas

TPC Summerlin is host venue once again for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, the third event on the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 schedule.

Sungjae Im is the defending champion. Max Homa, who won the season opener three weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship, is in the field, but last week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, is not. The 2022 Presidents Cup International squad is heavily represented as Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Mito Pereira, Taylor Pendrith and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are all playing this week.

TPC Summerlin opened in 1991 and was designed by Bobby Weed and Fuzzy Zoeller. The course measures 7,255 yards and plays as a par 71 this week.

SHRINERS: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Shriners Children’s Hospitals is the title sponsor and re-upped its contract a year ago through 2026. The organization’s mission is to “provide specialty care to children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status.”

