Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
In South Dakota, we celebrate Native American Day
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, in celebration of Native American Day, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:. “For South Dakotans, the second Monday in October, is recognized as Native American Day. In 1990 South Dakota was the first state in the nation to establish Native American Day as an official state holiday. This difference from the rest of the nation is one of the many reasons why this state is so special.
South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook
In 2021, 85,611 resident hunters and 81,254 nonresident hunters combined to harvest 1,067,423 pheasants.
More reactions to Governor Noem’s proposal to eliminate the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- There are still many questions about Governor Kristi Noem’s proposal to cut the states four and a half percent sales tax on groceries. Yankton City Finance Officer Al Viereck says they haven’t seen any details yet. Viereck says the city gets a lot of its sales...
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
26% of South Dakota Renters Are Behind on Payments – The Most in the US
Inflation is crushing many families across the United States. The effects of rising prices are especially evident in the rental market. CNBC is reporting that 26% of renters in South Dakota are behind on their rent. The state joins Alabama, and New Jersey at the top of the list of states with the biggest percentage of struggling renters.
South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records
On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
Love of family, need for action spurs JDRF South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes is on the rise and they’re hoping to increase community awareness and involvement for their cause. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota held an organizational meeting on...
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
Celebrating Native American Day at Crazy Horse Memorial
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For more than three decades, 32 years to be exact, South Dakota has observed Native American Day. “This is an annual celebration known as Native American Day. In 1990, Gov. George S. Mickelson made a declaration that in South Dakota, it’ll be named Native American Day in lieu of Columbus Day, honoring Indigenous cultures that call this place home,” said Andrew Dunehoo, museum and cultural affairs director at Crazy Horse Memorial.
Tootsie the Coyote: South Dakota’s accidental mascot
GALLENA, S.D. – South Dakota’s state animal was declared to be the coyote in 1949. Unlike most state animals this wasn’t because of the species, but because of one individual creature: Tootsie the Coyote. One Ollie Wiswell stumbled upon an abandoned coyote pup near Custer State Park...
Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID
With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
Blood donations at Vitalant help Hurricane Ian-devastated Florida
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalent is our local blood donation organization but they also send blood and platelets to support blood centers that are in communities in need and disaster-impacted areas like Florida post-Hurricane Ian. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Ian,” said Tori Robbins...
Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
SD Chamber of Commerce supports Amendment D, opposing group forms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are already weighing in on the debate to expand Medicaid in the state. The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced its organization will be supporting Constitutional Amendment D. Amendment D would amend the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to help provide medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories.
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
DGA undecided on helping Smith’s run for SD governor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Kristi Noem has received at least $2,680,000 since 2020 from the Republican Governors Association’s Right Turn political action committee as she seeks election to a second term this November as South Dakota’s governor. Meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association hasn’t decided yet whether its...
