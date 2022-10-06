Coffeyville Community College knocks off #7 Iowa Central on Homecoming 47-30. The Red Ravens started slowly being held scoreless in the first quarter and trailing the Triton 10-0. It only took 42 seconds into the second quarter to score as Isaiah Velez would find Latrell Bonner for the first touchdown of the night and the Red Ravens' first offensive touchdown at home since week 1. CCC would add another TD on the ground on a four-yard run by Romal Webb for their first lead of the night. Iowa Central would answer though in the final minute of the half and regaining the lead 16-14 after a blocked extra point. A big kick return and a penalty would set Coffeyville up at the Tritons' 45 with under 20 seconds left in the half. CCC didn't need the full 20 seconds to take the lead as Velez found Joseph Young wide-open for the touchdown and the lead.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO