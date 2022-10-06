Read full article on original website
Candidates Forum Tonight
The candidates for the Kansas House District 11 seat will be meeting tonight in a Candidates Forum. Republican Ron Bryce will be facing Democrat Greg Wilkinson tonight at 6 in the Windsor Events Center in downtown Coffeyville. The forum is open to the public but if you can’t make it the forum will be broadcast live beginning at 6 on KGGF, 690AM and also on the KGGF Radio Facebook page. The Coffeyville Chamber is presenting tonight’s forum, while the broadcast is sponsored by Windsor Place At Home Care, Eck Heat and Air, Coffeyville Coffee Company and the SEK Association of Realtors-Coffeyville Council.
State Rep. Doug Blex Talks Unemployment Fraud
Audit numbers released recently show that the state of Kansas paid millions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims between March 2020 and 2022. State Representative Doug Blex was a recent guest on the KGGF morning show and says much of the money went overseas. Blex blames the security of the...
New County Attorney Salary Questions Answered At Commissioner's Meeting
Chairperson Rober Bever in the Montgomery County Board of Commissioner's Meeting was asked by the Montgomery County Precinct Committee Chair how much will the new County Attorney be paid. Bever said that the budget has been set for 2023. But there is a range of salaries that the Commissioners will use.
Coffeyville BOE Meets Today
The Coffeyville Board of Education in their regular meeting will discuss Kindergarten Readiness Strategic Plan and Star Recognition. The meeting will be held tonight at 5 pm. In other business, the board has retirements/resignations to accept as well as several 4 new recommendations for employment. The next regular meeting will...
Sports Betting Showing Dividends
Legal sports wagering is just over a month old in the state of Kansas. Sports wagering has generated a total of $1.3 million in revenue, including nearly $130,000 for the State of Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly says legal sports betting is a common sense solution to keep Kansans money in Kansas and supporting Kansas businesses. Revenues reported are for settled and completed bets only, and do not account for future wagers like the Super Bowl or World Series.
New Laptops Being Purchased for USD 445 Teachers
New laptops will be purchased for USD 445 teachers. The Coffeyville Board of Education voted 7-0 to purchase 100 new laptops from Underground Vault and Storage for just over $85,000. Assistant Superintendent Michael Speer says the money for these laptops comes from three different sources. In other business, the board...
Win Prizes At Fun Shoot & Help Montgomery County 4-H
The Montgomery County 4H Wildcat District Shooting Sports are sponsoring a Fun Shoot at the Independence Gun Club. Registration will start at 9 am on Saturday, October 15. The cost is $25 per team of 2 individuals. You will shoot 10 targets in Skeet and 15 targets in Trap. They will have 3 divisions: Corporate, Open, and Youth. Prizes are to be given in all three divisions as well as a 50./50 shooting game also. Door prizes, a raffle, and a chili dinner are provided too.
Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference
A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
Red Ravens Offense too Much for Iowa Central
Coffeyville Community College knocks off #7 Iowa Central on Homecoming 47-30. The Red Ravens started slowly being held scoreless in the first quarter and trailing the Triton 10-0. It only took 42 seconds into the second quarter to score as Isaiah Velez would find Latrell Bonner for the first touchdown of the night and the Red Ravens' first offensive touchdown at home since week 1. CCC would add another TD on the ground on a four-yard run by Romal Webb for their first lead of the night. Iowa Central would answer though in the final minute of the half and regaining the lead 16-14 after a blocked extra point. A big kick return and a penalty would set Coffeyville up at the Tritons' 45 with under 20 seconds left in the half. CCC didn't need the full 20 seconds to take the lead as Velez found Joseph Young wide-open for the touchdown and the lead.
