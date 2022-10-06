ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mike McCarthy was stunned to find out the Dallas Cowboys are Week 5 underdogs against Rams

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311W5s_0iOoyZ8o00

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling right now, proving to be much better than some of us (me) thought they would be.

Even after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to an injury in their season-opening loss, the Cowboys have won three straight games — two as underdogs — and their defense is giving opposing quarterbacks nightmares.

Now, that success, with Cooper Rush at quarterback no less, is apparently going to the head of head coach Mike McCarthy. Either that or he’s acutely aware of what this team is capable of beyond what we’ve seen, because he couldn’t believe it when he heard they were underdogs again for their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’re underdogs?!” McCarthy questioned when he learned of the 5.5-point spread for Sunday’s game.

“I’ll just say this, we’re nobody’s underdog.”

Au contraire mon frère.

Even with how shaky the Rams have looked this season, they’re still the reigning Super Bowl champs with several All-Pro caliber defenders and an offense capable of big games. And they’ll be at home. Even the most casual fan could see how they’d be favored.

Yet, McCarthy apparently can’t see how his team, with all the questions that still exist for its own offense, could be an underdog. That’s some good confidence right there. I can’t say it’s not earned though; even I picked Dallas to cover the spread.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Nfl#The Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys spin doctor Jerry Jones reveals what team needs to see from QB Dak Prescott

If there’s anybody who knows spin, it’s Cowboys owner, general manager, and chief eternal optimist Jerry Jones. And despite a surprising 4-1 record on an undrafted backup quarterback’s watch, Jones senses that his team could be getting even better in the coming days- just in time, perhaps, for a divisional showdown with the last undefeated club in the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty

Another week of the 2022 NFL season has passed and officiating is at the center of the discussion. This time it’s a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones — one that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery. The 70,000-plus fans at Arrowhead Stadium were fired up over the penalty, chanting “bullshit” and “refs you suck” on multiple occasions. The penalty was discussed during the broadcast, in the postgame shows and all across social media during and after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 5 loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday, where they dropped to 2-3 on the season. It was far from a demoralizing loss, especially considering how the Bears battled back from an 18-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, a fumble prevented Chicago from a chance at victory for the second straight week.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy