KEYT
EXPLAINER: Haiti’s troubled history of foreign interventions
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti ‘s prime minister and 18 members of his cabinet have requested the immediate deployment of foreign troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. Fuel, water and other basic supplies have dwindled nearly a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs blocked access to a fuel terminal holding millions of gallons of gasoline and diesel. In addition, demonstrators have blocked roads to protest a spike in fuel prices. The United Nations secretary-general has offered the Security Council various options, including the immediate deployment of a rapid action force.
KEYT
Swedes refuse Russian request for pipeline probe info
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden says it will not give information regarding gas leaks in the Baltic Sea to Russia because of Swedish investigative confidentiality. Last month, undersea explosions ruptured two pipelines and discharged huge amounts of methane into the air. Russia has formally asked to be part of the Swedish investigation. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday her government has not yet formulated its response. Sweden’s domestic security agency has said that its preliminary probe “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause of the blasts. Sweden’s prosecutor in charge of the investigation said evidence at the site has been seized.
Ukraine seeks more Western air defence help, NATO tightens security
KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continued his appeals to leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for more air defence capabilities as the G7 vowed to support Kyiv for "as long as it takes."
KEYT
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump’s request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records “extraordinarily sensitive,” the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a...
KEYT
Bosnia recounts Serb president race after reports of fraud
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Amid widespread reports of fraud in Bosnia’s general election, the ethnically divided country’s top electoral body has announced it will conduct a recount of a Bosnian Serb presidential ballot allegedly rigged by a staunchly pro-Russian leader. Bosnia’s central election commission on Monday ordered all ballots cast in the race for the president of the country’s Serb-run part to be shipped to the central vote counting center in Sarajevo to be tallied anew and further examined. The decision followed widespread reports of irregularities at poling stations during Bosnia’s Oct. 2 election. Hardline Bosnian Serb separatist Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the race to be president of the Serb-run part, but his challenger has rejected that claim due to vote-rigging.
KEYT
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
The Biden administration is considering a new program to encourage Venezuelan migrants to go to US ports of entry instead of unlawfully crossing the southern border if they apply and have a pre-existing tie in the US, according to four sources familiar with discussions. The proposal comes amid an influx...
KEYT
Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is calling for freezing all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales. Sen. Robert Menendez also declared Monday that he would no longer green-light any U.S. dealings with the Saudis, beyond essential security matters. The New Jersey Democrat’s announcement is one of the strongest expressions yet of U.S. anger over Saudi oil-production cuts. The oil cuts stand to benefit Russia in its war in Ukraine. Menendez becomes one of a growing number of Democrats since the oil-production announcement late last week to call for an end to billions of dollars in annual U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
KEYT
Biden reevaluating US-Saudi relationship amid Democrat anger
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is reevaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. That’s after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production and as Democratic lawmakers are calling for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said Biden believes “that it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year.
KEYT
UK citizen charged in NYC case against Russian oligarch
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they are seeking the extradition of a man arrested in the United Kingdom on charges in New York City accusing him of helping a Russian oligarch violate U.S. sanctions. Officials say Graham Bonham-Carter, a United Kingdom citizen, was arrested Tuesday on charges related to his work for Russian oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska. Deripaska and three of his associates were criminally charged last month with violating U.S. sanctions. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Bonham-Carter provided property management and other services to Deripaska. He says he also obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska’s lavish U.S. assets.
KEYT
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory’s status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and other Western governments, docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong authorities say they won’t implement other governments’ unilateral sanctions.
KEYT
Books on empire, migrant crisis up for Baillie Gifford prize
LONDON (AP) — Books about Britain’s imperial past and the human face of the present-day refugee crisis are among the finalists for Britain’s leading nonfiction book award, the Baillie Gifford Prize. The shortlist announced Monday includes Harvard professor Caroline Elkins’ hard-hitting “Legacy of Violence: A History of the British Empire” and Irish journalist Sally Hayden’s “My Fourth Time, We Drowned,” which looks at the perilous journeys made by migrants. Books by U.K. writers Jonathan Freedland, Anna Keay, Polly Morland and Katherine Rundell are also among the finalists for the 50,000 pound ($55,000) prize. The winner will be announced Nov. 17 at a ceremony in London.
KEYT
Germany struggles to find housing for more than 1M refugees
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has pledged to provide more support to cities and towns struggling to house the more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants who have arrived in the country this year mostly from war-torn Ukraine but also from other countries. After meeting with state and local officials on Tuesday, Interior Minister Nancy Faser said that while the government already allocated federal real estate for tens of thousands of refugees earlier this year, it would immediately provide additional properties for about 4,000 refugees to ease the current housing crisis. She also promised financial support but did not give any concrete figures.
KEYT
Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier
The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham’s inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous “Steele dossier,” which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
KEYT
Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award
GENEVA (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award. At the ceremony in Geneva, she crediting the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016. Merkel said she would donate the $150,000 prize for winning the UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award to four other regional laureates who were also recognized. The award celebrates Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian scientist, explorer and diplomat who was the first commissioner for refugees in the League of Nations — the predecessor of the United Nations.
KEYT
Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country’s west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into residential...
KEYT
White House says Biden will work with Congress to ‘re-evaluate’ relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US’ relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said . In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day,” National Security Council coordinator...
KEYT
UK prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
LONDON (AP) — A British prosecutor says a hospital neonatal nurse accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants deliberately with insulin. Lucy Letby has been charged with murder in the deaths of seven children and the attempted murder of another 10 while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. Letby earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutor Nick Johnson said Monday at the opening of her trial that the hospital saw a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying or suffering “serious catastrophic collapses” from 2015. He said a police review suggested someone in the neonatal unit poisoned two infant boys with insulin.
KEYT
28 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former Hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is still drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains Monday after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua. At least 28 people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the storm. Guatemala’s...
KEYT
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be “a mistake” for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means burning more planet-heating coal. The German government is debating whether to end nuclear power as planned this year, despite the specter of a looming energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine. Thunberg inspired a youth climate movement with her solo protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. In an interview to be aired Wednesday by German public broadcaster ARD, she said it was “a very bad idea to focus on coal when this (nuclear power) is already in place.” Opposition parties and some in the governing coalition want to suspend Germany’s nuclear phaseout.
KEYT
Lesotho’s election winner announces new coalition government
MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho’s businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane of the Revolution for Prosperity party is set to become the southern African country’s next prime minister after cobbling together a coalition. Matekane, 64, announced the new three-party coalition Tuesday in the capital, Maseru. His party will team up with two smaller parties, the Alliance of Democrats and the Movement for Economic Change parties, to secure the parliamentary majority needed to form a government. Matekane, whose party was only launched in March this year, won 56 of the legislature’s 120 seats in last week’s general election. That was five shy of the 61-seat threshold required for any party to form a government on its own.
