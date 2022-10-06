Danilo Gallinari wants you to know that just because you do not see him on the court with the Boston Celtics doesn’t mean he’s given up on coming back to play for the team. “I’m still here and I’m going to come back, even if I’m not that young anymore, I’m going to come back stronger and better,” he explained, relating that he plans to stay close to the team (via CLNS).

