Erwine Volltrauer, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Erwine Volltrauer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 9, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born August 23, 1940, in a German village in Romania, the daughter of Ernst Ott and Klara Speidel. In 1955 her family moved to the United States. She met Joseph in Chicago at a German Dance Hall (Weber Halle) in Chicago, and later married him on October 31, 1959, in Chicago. While living in Chicago, Erwine was an excellent seamstress. In 1975, they moved to Mountain Home.
Norfork HS East Program presentation at Norfork City Council meeting Tuesday
The City of Norfork will hold their monthly city council meeting Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall. Items on the agenda include unfinished discussions for the basketball court and lights around walking trail, concrete drive around the youth center, and city sign. New business items include a business license for Elayna’s Hair Salon, and the Norfork High School EAST Program.
Ellis Dean Rider, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Ellis Dean Rider of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Ellis Rider died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Karen Fay Bland, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old Karen Fay Bland of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Karen Bland died Saturday at Good Samaritan Society.
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away at home on September 27, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1939 in Bealeton, Virginia, to Nadine F. Whitesell and Rodney G. Whitesell. He attended Cedar Lee High School in Bealeton. He served in the United States Army for...
“Fire won’t wait plan your escape” for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
The 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week starts October 10-14 and the theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. Mountain Home Fire Marshal, Shawn Lofton, joined KTLO, Classic Hits and the Boot News to talk about the importance of fire prevention week. Listen:. Shawn Lofton, MHFD Fire...
West Plains, Branson softball teams begin district play
Postseason play begins Tuesday for two area fall softball teams with the start of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament at Glendale High School in Springfield. Branson plays Springfield Hillcrest at 5, and West Plains will be paired with Marshfield at 7.
Cross country, preseason basketball set for Tuesday
Basketball and cross country are included on the local Tuesday schedule. The high school cross country teams from Melbourne and Mountain View will compete in the Bald Knob Invitational. The Mammoth Spring High School boys’ basketball team will compete in a preseason jamboree at Hillcrest Elementary School in Lynn. The...
Wendell ‘Cornell’ Benkendorfer, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Wendell “Cornell” Benkendorfer, 82, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Wendell was born on August 5, 1940, in Hillsboro, TX, to Hugo and Wilma Hartman Benkendorfer. Cornell served in the United States Navy. After he retired, he moved to Mountain Home from Arizona. He married Barbara on May 12, 2006 in Dallas, Texas. He was a member of the Bar None Cowboy Church. He loved God. Cornell loved to make people laugh and was especially kind, generous, thoughtful, and helpful, even to those he didn’t know. He never had an argument with Barbara and would never tell her “no.”
Paula Jo Pinkston-Williams, 61, Mountain Home (Conner)
Mrs. Paula Jo Pinkston-Williams, 61, of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. She was born January 13, 1961, in Mountain Home to John C. and Freddie Pauline (Howard) Lewis. Paula retired from Baxter Healthcare and was a member of Wade & Cross Street Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Pinkston.
Monday volleyball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Douglas MacArthur
Monday’s volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home’s three junior high teams on the home floor to welcome in Douglas MacArthur from Jonesboro. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman matches. In other junior high volleyball, Harrison hosts Van Buren. On the high...
Landscape plan, preliminary plat and sketch plan approvals on agenda for Planning Commission Monday
The Mountain Home Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting Monday afternoon at 1 in the council chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda include approval of a preliminary plat of a property located at Vermont Drive, approval of a landscape plan located at the intersection of Baxter Avenue and Arkansas Highway 201 North, and approval of a sketch plan of a property located at the southwest intersection of Pinetree Lane and Western Hills Way.
Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS at Russellville
Volleyball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes another road trip for the Mountain Home High School team. The Lady Bombers continue 5A-West action at Russellville. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere on the high school level, Mountain Home Christian...
Cost of living increase on agenda for Marion County Quorum Court Tuesday
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold their monthly meeting Tuesday evening at 6. The full agenda includes ordinances for wage increases for the road department; election commission hourly rate, emergency command center renovation, election commission reimbursement, premium pay for elected officials and employees, clerical errors with E-911, fire department and federal audit, water rescue appropriation, Marion County Community Services, School of New Hope appropriation, stipend for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, bullet proof vests for the sheriff’s office, cost of living 5% increase plus $2 per hour, and a renovation resolution from the coroner.
MH 7th grade Blue-Gold scrimmage set for Tuesday
The Mountain Home seventh grade football program has a scrimmage scheduled for Tuesday. The Blue-Gold Game will be held at Bomber Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 5.
Marion County releases November election voting locations
Marion County has released the locations and times for the upcoming general election. The list of appointment election officials, deputy county clerks, or additional deputies hired to conduct early voting can be found at the courthouse on the Clerk’s office bulletin board starting October 16th. If there are any objections to any of the election officials, contact the Marion County Election Commission within ten days of posting the list.
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Ozarks First.com
Upcoming Events at the Branson Landing
You don’t want to miss these amazing upcoming events happening at the Branson Landing!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded near Batesville
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday an earthquake struck just north of Batesville. The USGS recorded the magnitude 2.2 quake at 1:12 a.m. Oct. 11. It was centered 10.2 kilometers (6.3 miles) north-northeast of Batesville in Independence County. According to the USGS website, no one has...
Norfork Lake crappie sampling indicates excellent survival rates
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the most recent angler surveys on Bull Shoals, Greers Ferry, and Norfork Lakes indicate crappie are the second most targeted species by anglers in these reservoirs. Recently sample nets were placed in the reservoirs and collected and allowed the commission to monitor and evaluate the changes in their abundance, growth, and condition over time. In addition, the data collected helped them assess whether the harvest regulations are adequate for these fisheries.
