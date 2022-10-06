Wendell “Cornell” Benkendorfer, 82, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Wendell was born on August 5, 1940, in Hillsboro, TX, to Hugo and Wilma Hartman Benkendorfer. Cornell served in the United States Navy. After he retired, he moved to Mountain Home from Arizona. He married Barbara on May 12, 2006 in Dallas, Texas. He was a member of the Bar None Cowboy Church. He loved God. Cornell loved to make people laugh and was especially kind, generous, thoughtful, and helpful, even to those he didn’t know. He never had an argument with Barbara and would never tell her “no.”

