Union County, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Fair extended a week

Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Lite 98.7

Spend a Magical Night Under a Village of Lights in North Pole New York

You can spend a magical weekend with jolly old St Nick this holiday season at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York. Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa's Workshop includes plenty of Christmas fun and it's only a few hours away. The kids can make ornaments at the Trim the Tree Party. There are magic shows and storytelling at Twas the Night Before Christmas. The highlight of the evening comes with the arrival of Santa's official tree inspector, Rowdy the Rascal Reindeer. Santa will even make a surprise visit to each lodge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Car Fire Disrupts Traffic On Garden State Parkway

A car fire closed one lane of the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 on the parkway northbound north of Exit 117 in Aberdeen Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. One of three...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

Redwood Realty Sells N.J. Apartment Complex for $13,250,000

Redwood Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the completed sale of Oak Ridge Gardens, a 78-unit garden apartment community in Clifton, N.J. A private investor purchased the asset for $13,250,000 or $169,871 per unit. Oak Ridge Gardens is centrally located in a residential community in Passaic County, a bedroom community for New York City.
CLIFTON, NJ
BoardingArea

Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark

When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
NEWARK, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Wakefern to host hiring events in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the U.S., is looking to ease its labor shortages by hosting hiring fairs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania this month. The job fairs will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the company announced on its website. Wakefern, which...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

23,000 Without Power In Passaic, Morris Counties

A major power outage was reported Saturday, Oct. 8 in parts of Passaic County. JCP&L's website said nearly 10,200 people were without power in Morris County while 13,600 were in the dark in Passaic County. Power was expected to be restored around 2 or 3 p.m., according to JCP&L. to...
trentonnj.org

Trenton’s Downtown to Get $500,000 Makeover

TRENTON, NJ – Kicking off First Friday, Trenton’s downtown monthly celebration, Mayor Reed Gusciora announced today that the South Warren Street business district would be getting a $500,000 makeover. The funding will come from the State’s Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) program, not the City taxpayers, and Gusciora was...
TRENTON, NJ

