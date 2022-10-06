You can spend a magical weekend with jolly old St Nick this holiday season at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York. Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa's Workshop includes plenty of Christmas fun and it's only a few hours away. The kids can make ornaments at the Trim the Tree Party. There are magic shows and storytelling at Twas the Night Before Christmas. The highlight of the evening comes with the arrival of Santa's official tree inspector, Rowdy the Rascal Reindeer. Santa will even make a surprise visit to each lodge.

