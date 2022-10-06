Read full article on original website
Alpha D McNamara (Grannes)
The funeral service for Alpha McNamara, 93, of Rice, MN, will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Belview. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Belview Cemetery. Alpha...
Red Cross updates guidelines, making more people eligible to donate in SW MN
The American Red Cross has updated its guidelines, making more people eligible to donate. People who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland, or France, and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease – related to mad cow disease – are now invited to give blood to help save lives.
