The funeral service for Alpha McNamara, 93, of Rice, MN, will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Belview. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Belview Cemetery. Alpha...
